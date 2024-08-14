US Envoy Urges Diplomatic Solution Between Hezbollah And Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Aug 14 (IANS) Visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein said here Wednesday that a solution between Hezbollah and Israel is urgent amid their prolonged conflict.

"We do not believe that anyone wants a comprehensive war between Lebanon and Israel. The diplomatic solution is urgent because hostilities have escalated since my last visit to Lebanon," Hochstein, who visited Lebanon last June, was quoted by the Elnashra news website as saying.

Making the remarks after meeting Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri, the envoy said a deal on Gaza will help reach a diplomatic solution in Lebanon, prevent a bigger spillover, and create the conditions for the return of Lebanese and Israeli border residents back to their homeland.

Hochstein called on all sides to "take advantage of this window for a diplomatic solution," stressing that "the time is now," as ceasefire talks are set to resume on Thursday in Doha under the mediation of the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Also on Wednesday, the US envoy met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the latest border developments.

According to a statement released by the Lebanese Council of Ministers, the U.S. envoy voiced hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will be reached, "which will contribute to stopping the escalation in the south."

For his part, Mikati stressed the need to compel Israel to stop its attacks and threats, adding that the key to the solution lies in a ceasefire in Gaza and the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.