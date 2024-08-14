Tactical Mini-Drone Crashes In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, Aug 14 (IANS) A new type of tactical mini-drone crashed during training tests in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Border Service of the country's State Committee for National Security reported on Wednesday.

The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan said that training tests of a new type of tactical mini-drone were conducted at a training ground in the city of Balykchy on Wednesday.

When approaching the Tamchy airport in the Issyk-Kul region, the drone, before reaching a certain destination, crashed to the ground and caught fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Border Service said that all unmanned aerial reconnaissance and strike vehicles currently in service are available and have not received any damage.

No one was hurt in the incident and clean-up work is currently underway, the report said.