Logicgate Makes The Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the holistic GRC experts delivering leading GRC solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders, proudly announces the company was named to the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies.

This is the company's fourth year in a row making the list, ranking at 2706.

"We are thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year.

This achievement is a reflection of our employees' commitment to providing world class service to our customers and working as one to drive our business forward," said Matt Kunkel, LogicGate CEO.

"Complacency doesn't exist in the tech industry, which is why we are steadfast in our commitment to introducing new solutions and enhancing platform features that simplify the complex for GRC leaders.

Our passion for innovation drives our growth and we look forward to making the Inc. 5000 for a fifth year in 2025."

LogicGate's accelerated growth is fueled by expanding the company's large enterprise customer base and introducing solutions that help customers support business objectives, while improving efficiency with their tools, time, and budgets.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020.

They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.)

The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.

As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs.

Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes.

With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives.

Learn more about our solutions by visiting and/or join us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc.

Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs.

Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future.

Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.

Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

