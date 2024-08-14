MENAFN - PR Newswire) The two mom-led organizations kick off their partnership to drive urgent action to pass bipartisan legislation to support American families and promote the nonpartisan "Vote Like a Mother" initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Willow Innovations,

(Willow) announces today its official partnership with Chamber of Mothers , a nonpartisan nonprofit organization uniting mothers to create a better America. The Femtech pioneer that revolutionized the breast pumping experience is joining forces with Chamber of Mothers to transform the maternal experience in America and support the nonprofit's "Vote Like A Mother" initiative.

Chamber of Mothers x Willow

Continue Reading

As Americans plan to vote in the upcoming election, urgent public health legislation prioritizing moms' well-being is at stake. Today, 85 million mothers in America lack basic support. In addition, moms are facing higher maternal mortality rates, lack of mental health support, unprotected and unpaid maternity leave, and consistently rising childcare costs. The Chamber of Mothers' "Vote Like A Mother" initiative empowers moms with information and tools to vote according to their interests in this election cycle and beyond. Willow joins the "Vote Like A Mother" movement to galvanize its community of new mothers into action and fight for change, including:



Federal Paid Family Leave -The United States is the only high-income country without a federally protected paid family or medical leave policy. As a result, one in four mothers return to work merely two weeks after giving birth. No mom should have to choose between healing and bonding with her newborn and job security.



Affordable Childcare – The average cost of childcare in America for two kids exceeds the cost of housing in all 50 states, contributing to the increasing cost of parenthood.

Comprehensive Maternal Healthcare – The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among high-income countries, according to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, making it an urgent public health crisis.

Willow will host various nonpartisan activations, social media campaigns, and events with Chamber of Mothers to educate and register women voters. The partnership will also provide access to information, including mom-centered legislation overviews, registration status updates, ballot and polling details, and more. Powered by Pledge , moms can answer the call to action and join Willow and Chamber of Mothers at

or text MOTHER to 26797.



"As a mom and a leader of a company centered on moms, I know we are exhausted by a broken system that has left us unsupported and unprotected. Families in America are at breaking point, so much so that women are opting out of motherhood because the costs and risks associated with having a baby are so high," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow. "Willow was founded to disrupt outdated norms for motherhood, and with that mission, we are proud to use our voice to advocate for systemic change in partnership with Chamber of Mothers. There is power in the mom community, and together, we can transform motherhood for the better."

According to a July 2024 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 38% of young adults did not want children due to concerns about the state of the world, while 36% are opting out of parenthood due to the increasing cost of raising children. Over the last decade, Willow has worked to create a more supportive system for every mother, including advocating for mandatory parental leave policies, removal of the "pink tax" on maternal products, maternal health care rights, and realistic views on motherhood, among other causes. The partnership between Willow and Chamber of Mothers continues the company's mission to demand better for mothers.

"The only way to achieve the social changes mothers deserve is to unite and advocate for our needs at every level," said Erin Erenberg, CEO of Chamber of Mothers. "Willow is a leader with a long-standing history of shifting the conversation about motherhood and building solutions to address moms' needs head-on. We are thrilled to join forces with the brand and its community of mothers to drive our shared vision of a better world for every mom."

Visit

to learn more about Willow and its partnership with Chamber of Mothers.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed how women pump by inventing the first wearable, in-bra breast pump in 2017. Built for total pumping freedom, with no tubes, cords, or bulky and loud motors, the award-winning pumps - Willow 360TM

and Willow Go ® - are engineered to give moms the mobility, output, and confidence they need for a successful feeding journey. Today, with Willow, moms are more likely to reach their breast pumping and

breastfeeding goals. Visit Willow

online

to learn more, and follow #withWillow on Instagram

and Faceboo .

SOURCE Willow Innovations, Inc.