Sciens Building Solutions Acquires San Diego-Area Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addition of Western Fire Protection expands Sciens across the United States offering an even broader scope of business in the important San Diego market.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Poway, California-based Western Fire Protection (“WFP”) to its growing portfolio of companies.



This is the latest announcement from Sciens and helps further expand their presence in the Southern California market, while providing WFP and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens' growing presence across North America.

“Sciens' solid technical expertise and comprehensive building solutions, combined with Western's capabilities, allows us to develop more comprehensive offerings for the important San Diego market,” said Lyle Hall, president of Western Fire Protection.“Sciens is thoughtfully growing across the country and has earned a great reputation for helping take companies to the next level, which can only benefit our customers and employees.”

Western Fire Protection was established in 1989 in San Diego, where it has been supporting fire alarm and sprinkler clients in various markets, including pharmaceutical, multi-family complexes, higher education, and casinos.

“We proudly maintain Sciens' fun, growth-focused journey, which continues with the addition of Western Fire Protection with its excellent reputation in the San Diego area as a customer-first fire safety and sprinkler leader,” said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO.“Combined with our recent area additions of Low Voltage Integrated Systems and Standard Electronics, plus our established Time & Alarm Systems business, we can now self-perform the entire offering of our recently announced Sciens Service Suite (S3) giving customers a single source for their fire and life safety needs. We continue to actively seek partnerships with companies similar to WFP that align with the Sciens values and superior service offerings.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit .

About Western Fire Protection

Western Fire Protection was founded in San Diego, California, with a focus on fire sprinkler services since 1989 and in Arizona since 1997. The offices in California and Arizona allow for the design, fabrication, installation, service, repair, maintenance, and inspection of all types of automatic fire sprinkler systems. The company's owners and operators have more than 65 years of combined experience to the company. In recent years they have provided services to several states outside of California, such as Nevada, New Jersey, Idaho, New Mexico, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, and Mexico. For more information, please visit .

