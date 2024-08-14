Rogers Partners With Presidents Cup For Its Return To Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Named official telecommunications sponsor for Montreal event in September

Partnership to feature VIP customer experiences through Rogers Beyond the Seat

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidents Cup and Rogers Communications today announced that Rogers is the Official Telecommunications Partner of the 2024 Presidents Cup. The event returns to The Royal Montreal Club from September 24 to 29.

“We're immensely proud to support the Presidents Cup as it returns to Canada for the first time in 17 years, with Montreal as an incredible host city for this prestigious event,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers.“This partnership builds on our commitment to growing the game in Canada and building strong communities in Quebec.”

“We are excited to have Rogers join as the Official Telecommunications Partner of the Presidents Cup,” said Executive Director Ryan Hart.“Their commitment to growing golf in Canada is undeniable, with sponsorship in tournaments on both the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions and in players like Team Rogers athlete Mike Weir. Rogers has a creative approach to sponsorship, and we can't wait for fans to experience all they plan to offer this September at the Presidents Cup.”

Rogers will offer various golf-themed experiences for fans in the Fan Zone, including a putting green, a golf simulation game, and a 360-degree snapshot that provides a video sent directly to your smartphones for social sharing. Those looking to capture the moment can visit the Mark the Moment photo booth to snag a picture with the Presidents Cup trophy.

Rogers customers will also enjoy access to VIP experiences at the tournament, including 1st tee suite tickets, as part of its new national program, Rogers Beyond the Seat , that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers.

The announcement was made at the beginning of the Rogers Charity Classic, a PGA TOUR Champions event in Calgary, Alberta, where International Team Captain and Team Rogers athlete Mike Weir is in the field.

“As a Team Rogers athlete and the 2024 Presidents Cup International Team Captain, this partnership with Rogers is especially exciting to me,” said Weir.“Rogers continues to step up its support of golf in Canada and it's a privilege to partner with them on yet another terrific event.”

About the Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is a biennial global team competition between the United States and an International team that represents the rest of the world excluding Europe. The competition, which is contested by the PGA TOUR, alternates between venues in the U.S. and overseas. The Presidents Cup will return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, September 24-29, 2024. Since the event's inception in 1994, more than $56 million has been raised for charity from event proceeds, as well as contributions made on behalf of the Presidents Cup. Rolex, 1 Password and Cognizant are the exclusive Global Partners of the Presidents Cup. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , or visit for more information.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is Canada's communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit or .

