2024 African Landing Day Commemoration Events Throughout Hampton

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [Corrected Date] Series of events will commemorate the first enslaved Africans in English North America

Hampton, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release



DATE: August 14, 2024

Contact:

Mahogany Waldon, 757/728-5316

...

Phyllis Terrell 757/251-2754

...



African Landing Day Commemoration to include soil blending ceremony

Events August 23-25 will commemorate the first Africans in English North America

Hampton, VA – On a hot summer day in August 1619, a moment of profound consequence unfolded on the shores of what's now Hampton, Virginia. It was here that the first Africans from present day Angola arrived in English North America, marking the beginning of a harrowing chapter in history. On August 23-25 commemoration events will be held to honor the first Africans brought here in 1619 and to highlight their legacy of culture, identity, resistance and triumph.

Join the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619, Inc. and the City of Hampton on August 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. for the 2024 African Landing Day Commemoration and Soil Blending Ceremony at Fort Monroe. The Soil Blending Ceremony, will mark the site of the African Landing Memorial, which is slated to be completed in 2026. Soil from Angola will be blended with soil from Fort Monroe and other Virginia sites. This ceremony will include cultural honors and recognitions plus youth activities, a Parade of Nations, a Flower Petal Ceremony, a drum call and a bell ringing ceremony. There will be special guest performances by Sheila Arnold, storyteller; Leah Glenn Dance Theatre; KAM Kelly & The DAY Program and Tidewater African Cultural Alliance.

African Landing Day Commemoration Events Schedule:

The William Tucker 1624 Society's Annual African Landing Event

Friday, August 23, 2024, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center

1610 Coliseum Drive

The William Tucker 1624 Society is honored to have Filipe Silvino de Pina Zau, Angola's Minister of Culture as the keynote speaker for this event and the attendance of a large delegation of Angolans to accompany the Minister. The theme this year is“We Are Better Together.” This year's program demonstrates bridging the gaps of 405 years of history between the continents. Ric Murphy, author of“Arrival of the First Africans,” will be the master of ceremony. In addition, this year there will be an art exhibit presentation from Angola by the Embassy of the Republic of Angola to the United States.

2024 African Landing Day Commemoration and Soil Blending Event

Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fort Monroe

Come together this weekend to recognize the landing of the first enslaved Africans on our shores at Point Comfort–a point in our country's history that had, and continues to have, a profound impact on this country and its people. This ceremony will include cultural honors and recognitions plus youth activities, a Parade of Nations, a Flower Petal Ceremony, a drum call and a bell ringing ceremony. There will be special guest performances by Sheila Arnold, storyteller; Leah Glenn Dance Theatre; KAM Kelly & The DAY Program and Tidewater African Cultural Alliance. There will be special remarks from Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, the Tucker Family, Senator Maime Locke and others.

Experience the essence of our heritage and history through a Soil Blending Ceremony - honoring the contributions of Native American, European, and African cultures. Through their convergence, we hope to reflect the depth and richness of each of these cultural traditions and how they shaped America.

Healing Day

Sunday, August 25, 6-8 a.m.

Outlook Beach, Fort Monroe

Fenwick Road

Join the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619, and the City of Hampton for a Day of Healing at Fort Monroe's Outlook Beach. This ceremony provides attendees with a unique opportunity for healing and cleansing of the soul. Attendees are encouraged to wear all white.

###

Photo Library

Photos courtesy of Fort Monroe Authority (flyer), Hampton Conveniton & Visitor Bureau

Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the

344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton

Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan

area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site

of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor

attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Fort Monroe National Monument,

Hampton History Museum, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among

others

Attachment

African Landing Day Commemoration to include soil blending ceremony

CONTACT: Mahogany Waldon Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau ...