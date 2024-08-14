Lashaun B Unveils 'Broken Then Restored': A Powerful Journey From Despair To Healing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of LaShaun B's book“Broken Then Restored,” a powerful narrative of healing and restoration.

LaShaun B's“Broken Then Restored” is a powerful memoir and guide, chronicling her journey from emotional and spiritual brokenness to healing and faith.​⬤

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LaShaun B, an inspiring voice in personal growth and healing, proudly introduces her latest book, Broken Then Restored-a raw and compelling narrative that chronicles her profound journey from the depths of emotional, mental, and spiritual brokenness to a life of restoration and renewed faith.Broken Then Restored is more than just a memoir; it is a powerful guide for anyone who has ever felt shattered by life's challenges. Through her candid storytelling, LaShaun B shares her experiences of overcoming trauma, including abuse, loss, and the lingering pain of past wounds. The book is structured into two main parts-“Broken” and“Restored”-reflecting the author's path from despair to healing.In the first part, LaShaun B takes readers through the various stages of brokenness, including emotional, mental, and spiritual turmoil. She recounts her childhood experiences of witnessing domestic violence, personal encounters with abuse, and the emotional scars these events left behind. The narrative is raw and unflinching, offering a vivid portrayal of the struggles many face but rarely discuss.The second part of the book,“Restored,” provides a roadmap for healing. LaShaun B explores the processes of emotional, mental, and spiritual restoration, emphasizing the importance of faith, forgiveness, and self-love. She also addresses the often-taboo topic of suicide, dedicating a special chapter to the struggles and triumphs of those who feel lost in the darkness.The writing of Broken Then Restored was itself a journey of healing for LaShaun B. Initially, she believed her story was complete with six chapters, but a pivotal conversation with her mentor led her to include additional chapters that deepened the impact of her message.“Writing this book allowed me to process my own pain and find closure,” LaShaun B reflects.“I hope it does the same for my readers.”LaShaun B's ultimate hope is that Broken Then Restored will serve as a beacon of hope for those who are currently navigating their own paths to healing.“If I can help just one person feel less alone, or prevent one person from losing hope, then I've accomplished my goal,” she says.Broken Then Restored is now available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble . For more information or to order an autographed copy, please visit lashaunb .About the AuthorLaShaun B is a dedicated author and advocate for emotional and spiritual healing. She lives in Concord, NC, where she continues to write and inspire others through her work.

