Ashwin Sheth launches 'The Orange Circle': An Industry First Program That Redefines Real Estate Loyalty

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th August 2024: Ashwin Sheth Group, a leading luxury real estate player in the MMR region, proudly announces the launch of ‘The Orange Circle’ as a part of their ASG 2.0 expansion plan to redefine the essence of real estate community building. This comprehensive, industry-first program offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for members to experience a world of unique privileges and rewards, meticulously curated across 250+ premium brands.

The Orange Circle is designed to bring together residents, homeowners, employees, partners, corporates, business associates, friends and well-wishers of Ashwin Sheth Group into an exclusive community that celebrates loyalty and commitment. Members will enjoy a range of benefits, including personalized customer service, hassle-free experiences and exclusive benefits on all Ashwin Sheth Group projects. Additionally, members have the exciting opportunity to earn exclusive rewards—not just for joining the circle, but for every successful referral they make. It’s a chance to multiply their benefits and truly maximize the value of their association with the brand.

Mr. Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group, remarked, “The Orange Circle is our way of transforming loyalty into a tangible experience. This industry-first program goes beyond traditional rewards, offering a blend of exclusivity and personal touch that enhances every interaction with our brand. Imagine a VIP club where your everyday interactions turn into unforgettable experiences. We’re not just building properties, we’re crafting a community where every engagement counts and every gesture feels special. We therefore invite you to join us in this journey where loyalty is celebrated and every moment is exceptional.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Banerjee, VP – Marketing at Ashwin Sheth Group, said, "We are excited to unveil The Orange Circle, a program that reflects our dedication to nurturing long-lasting relationships with all our stakeholders. This initiative is our way of giving back to those who have been an integral part of our journey, offering them access to exclusive benefits and a bespoke experience that truly embodies the essence of Ashwin Sheth Group."





