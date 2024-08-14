Ambuja Cements and ACC Celebrate ‘Real-life Giants’ and the ‘Glorious Unity of India’ with their New Brand Films on 78th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 14 August 2024: Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, pay their tribute to all Indians on the nation’s 78th Independence Day, by proudly launching new brand films. The films, Ambuja Cements’ ‘Tum Virat Ho’ and ACC’s ‘The Bridge of Unity’, honour the remarkable individuals who have dedicated their lives for the betterment of their country, and celebrate the unity found amidst the diverse glory of India.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, reflects on the spirit of India, saying, “For many decades, we have been at the forefront of building a better and stronger nation. This Independence Day, as a tribute to all Indians, we are proud to launch two thought-provoking brand films celebrating our nation’s indomitable spirit. Ambuja Cements’ film glorifies Indians who are not superheroes but real people whose actions make them the giants who make India ‘Mazboot’ and to whom we can proudly say ‘Tum Virat Ho’. ACC’s film is an ode to India’s strength in the willingness of people to come together and celebrate each other.”



With ‘Tum Virat Ho’, Ambuja Cements appreciates the outstanding selfless individuals, who embody resilience and strength. From Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, Mumbai to the Sundarbans, these individuals are dedicating their all for the betterment of the nation, helping provide education to children, accessible medical facilities to many and a cleaner and greener environment for the future.



ACC’s brand film ‘The Bridge of Unity’, highlights the diversity of India. And yet, for all that sets us apart from another, the people of this great nation have always found a common ground to come together. For 88 years, through all that ACC has built, it has strived to push the nation forward by bringing its people and cultures closer together.



Ambuja Cements and ACC are committed to building nations with goodness, and there is no better occasion to celebrate this spirit of coming together than the Independence Day.





