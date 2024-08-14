Your gateway to Himachal's wonders: Club Mahindra Kandaghat Resort

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 14th August 2024, Bengaluru: En route to the renowned hill towns of Shimla and Chail in northern India lies the quaint and picturesque town of Kandaghat. Surrounded by majestic snow-capped mountain peaks, Kandaghat is an ideal destination for those seeking rejuvenation through leisurely walks amidst lush, green pastures. Nestled in this charming hill station of Himachal Pradesh, the Club Mahindra Kandaghat Resort offers an exquisite blend of natural beauty and modern comfort. The resort is conveniently accessible by road from Kalka, Chandigarh, and Delhi, with the nearest airports located in Shimla and Chandigarh. The best times to visit are from March to May and October to mid-December, while January provides a magical opportunity to experience snowfall.

Club Mahindra Kandaghat boasts 72 rooms, including studio, hotel units, and one-bedroom apartments. Guests can savor a variety of dining experiences at the resort's Barbeque Bay, which offers stunning 360-degree mountain views and a grand fountain on the resort's lawn. The Galaxy Bar and Blossom - multiple cuisine restaurants provide a diverse culinary experience, featuring traditional Himachali Thali alongside Western, Chinese, and Continental dishes. For a more intimate experience, candlelight dinners can be arranged upon special request. Additionally, the resort offers evening counter setups on select days, where guests can indulge in delicious specialties like Siddu, dim sums, and shawarma.

The resort offers a wide range of activities for guests to enjoy. Evening concerts featuring regional dances such as Nati and live music offer delightful entertainment. Guests can also partake in yoga sessions and various sports activities within the resort. For indoor fun, the resort’s Happy Hub includes art and craft activities, board games, arcade games, virtual games, karaoke, and training sessions on engaging activities like hocus-pocus science and painting pinecones. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy nature walks, village tours, river trails, and family picnics. For those seeking adventure, trekking to Karol Tibba in Kandaghat is a must. This trek leads to the oldest and longest cave in the Indian Himalayas, promising an enjoyable and memorable experience. Additionally, the resort features a spa offering Western therapies, perfect for relaxation after a day of exploration.

The resort’s prime location provides easy access to numerous attractions around Shimla, such as Apple Orchards, Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park, hot water springs at Tattapani, Rashtrapati Niwas, and Jakhoo Hills Temple. With breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and lush forests, the resort offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Featuring premium amenities and services, including elegant rooms, a rejuvenating spa, and diverse dining options, Club Mahindra Kandaghat Resort ensures a comfortable and luxurious stay for all guests. For a truly memorable vacation, book your stay at Club Mahindra Kandaghat Resort and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh.





