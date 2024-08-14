TATA Housing Announces Exclusive Independence Day Offers on Luxury Homes across its residential assets

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 14th August 2024: TATA Housing Development Company, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, is pleased to announce exclusive Independence Day offers for its prestigious luxury projects in the South and West regions of India. Tata Housing Is leveraging the this period of high demand to offer substantial financial benefits such as reduced stamp duty fees to make homeownership more attainable and rewarding for buyers during this festive season.



In the Western region, TATA Housing's Serein project in Thane is offering a substantial saving of up to ₹19 lakhs on stamp duty. This luxurious development under construction development features exquisite 3-bedroom residences starting at ₹2.81 crore, promising an unparalleled living experience with premium amenities. At the same time, TATA Housing’s Amantra in Kalyan, renowned for its largest 2 bedroom ready homes, is providing its homebuyers with savings of up to ₹4 lakhs on stamp duty for the first 25 units, making it an appealing choice for families seeking both comfort and space. Furthermore, TATA Value Homes, Sense 66 in Pune presents flexible payment plans, simplifying the home buying process and making it more accessible for potential buyers.



In the Southern region, Tata Realty’ Tritvam project in Kochi is presenting an exceptional advantage to its homebuyers with zero stamp duty and registration fees - Maholsavam benefits worth up to ₹18 lakhs. In Bengaluru, New Haven in Bangaluru is enhancing the home buying experience by providing a furnishing voucher worth up to ₹3 lakhs, significantly adding to the value of purchasing a new home.

Moving to the Eastern region, Tata Housing 88 East, Kolkata is offering a benefit of up to ₹10 lakhs for lower floor inventory, applicable only up to the 7th floor. Meanwhile, in the Northern region, Tata Housing Myst near Kasuali provides a benefit of up to ₹15 lakhs specifically for 3 BHK apartments, making it an irresistible option for second home investment for homebuyers.



Mr. Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited said “Our Independence Day offers are designed to provide homebuyers with significant financial advantages, making it easier for them to step into their dream homes. This special occasion is the perfect time to invest in premium real estate that reflects the high standards of living we are committed to delivering. To further enhance the value of these offers, we have rolled out exclusive schemes for our channel partners, driving increased participation throughout this Independence Month. Additionally, all project schemes are live across various platforms, including hoardings, digital channels, our existing customer network, and our employee platforms. We invite homebuyers to seize this opportunity to invest in our premium projects and experience the unparalleled living standards we offer”



These exclusive offers are designed to provide significant savings and added value to homebuyers, making it the perfect time to invest in a dream home. TATA Housing is a renowned name in the real estate industry, committed to creating hassle-free lives through sustainable solutions and building inclusive communities. With a diverse portfolio of residential projects across India, TATA Housing upholds the values of "Let's BUILD." With the aim for achieving excellence and ensuring superior standards, TATA Housing delights customers by understanding their needs and delivering exceptional experiences.





