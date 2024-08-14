Muthoot Fincorp Reports Highest Ever Quarterly Loan Disbursement

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 14, 2024: Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 137-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), reports strong Q1 results with consolidated loan disbursements totalling ₹19,631.06 crore, representing a 29.08% increase from Q1 FY24. The Loan Assets under Management (AUM) reached ₹39,256.92 crore, with a net profit of ₹303.51 crore, an increase of 42.17% from the corresponding quarter (Q1 FY24).



On a standalone basis, Muthoot FinCorp’s disbursements increased by 37.17% from Q1 of FY24, reaching ₹17,247.81 crore, up from ₹12,573.86 crore. Net profit rose by 64.72%, totalling ₹181.17 crore compared to ₹109.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Assets under Management (AUM) stood at ₹24,891.69 crore, reflecting a 32% growth from Q1 of FY24. Revenue for the April-June quarter of FY 25 was ₹1,244.22 crore, marking a 43.06% increase from ₹869.70 crore in Q1 of FY 24.



“This quarter has been strong, with growth across all our businesses, reflecting our continued dedication to our core objectives. Our focus remains on three key areas: first, bringing our purpose to life by improving the financial well-being of the common man; second, strengthening our digital capabilities to better serve our customers and drive financial inclusion; and third, maintaining robust compliance and risk management to ensure that our growth remains responsible and sustainable. These priorities guide our efforts as we strive to make a positive impact on the communities we serve”, said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot FinCorp Limited.



“This is the highest ever quarterly loan disbursements in the history of the Company, and we look forward to continuing the momentum. Our impetus to serve the underserved with the stated Purpose of transforming their lives is stronger than ever. As we move towards diversifying our portfolio ensuring to meet our customer requirements across their lifecycle, we look forward to ensuring their financial inclusion while playing a contributory role in nation building”, said Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp Limited.





