Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Youth are a Key Driver in the Nation's Sustainable Development Efforts.

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, August 12, 2024

His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, emphasised that the UAE prioritises youth empowerment and development as it progresses towards a bright future under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He highlighted that the UAE recognises youth as a crucial driver of growth and sustainable development and has launched numerous initiatives and programs to harness their potential, encourage their responsibility, and involve them in decision-making processes.

In a statement on International Youth Day, His Excellency added: 'Today’s youth are the true wealth of the nation and with their potential, we will shape a brighter future. In the UAE, we celebrate their achievements and support their aspirations to drive progress and development for the benefit of future generations.

“Celebrating this year’s International Youth Day under the theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” highlights the fundamental role of innovation and technology in advancing sustainable development goals. It shows how youth can leverage digital technologies to tackle challenges and contribute to building more progressive societies through creative and innovative solutions,' said Al Hussaini.

His Excellency continued: 'Our wise leadership is fully confident that Emirati youth possess immense potential that can be harnessed to boost economic and financial stability and drive inclusive and sustainable growth. The Ministry of Finance is committed to creating a supportive environment for young people, helping them contribute to our vision of achieving global leadership in public finance and sustainable development.'"





