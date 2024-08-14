Magictm Bioprocessing Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UPPSALA,

Sweden, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGic BioProcessing is pleased to announce the appointment of Günter Jagschies new board member while also acknowledging the departure of our valued board member Kristina Köhler. These changes mark an important step in the company's ongoing commitment to excellence and strategic growth.

Dr. Jagschies brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the bioprocessing field, having held key positions at GE Healthcare Life Sciences, now known as Cytiva. His extensive background and knowledge will be invaluable as MAGic Bioprocessing continues to drive innovation and expand its footprint in the bioprocessing sector.

Concurrently, Kristina Köhler has decided to step down from the Board of Directors. Kristina Köhler has been an integral part of the company, providing invaluable leadership and guidance during their tenure.

Peter Karlberg, CEO: "We are thrilled to have Dr. Günter Jagschies join our board. His deep knowledge and experience will undoubtedly contribute to our strategic initiatives and help us achieve our ambitious goals. We look forward to his insights and guidance as we continue to innovate and grow. At the same time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Kristina Köhler for her dedication and significant contributions to MAGic Bioprocessing and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

About MAGic BioProcessing

MAGic Bioprocessing AB is a biotech tools company from Uppsala, Sweden that develops and sells proprietary magnetic-based products and methods for bioprocessing of biologics such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and cells. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, MAGic Bioprocessing empowers researchers and industry professionals with cutting-edge solutions.

