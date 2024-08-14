Joy To Arlington, Texas! Jollibee Set To Open Its 7Th Store In The Lone Star State On Friday, August 16, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newest Texas outpost marks the global restaurant brand's 74th location in the U.S., as Jollibee continues to grow its fanbase in North America

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee , recently hailed "the best fast food fried chicken" in America by USA TODAY , is excited to announce the opening of its first location in Arlington, Texas , on Friday, August 16, 2024. The new Jollibee will be located at 1700 West Pleasant Ridge Road in the heart of South Arlington's vibrant retail corridor, just off Interstate 20. Beloved for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy chicken sandwiches and iconic Peach Mango Pie, Jollibee's new Arlington outpost marks its 7th location in the Lone Star State and its 74th in the U.S., as the brand continues to bolster its fanbase across North America.

Jollibee's new outpost in Arlington, Texas, which opens on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Joy at first bite: Jollibee's world-famous crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken.

Address: 1700 West Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76015

Store Hours: 9AM - 11PM, seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service, with online ordering available in the coming weeks.

– to discover for themselves why fans line up for hours when a new Jollibee opens its doors. Not sure what to try first? Here are some of the brand's "must have" menu items:



Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version.

Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices. Peach Mango Pie : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

"We are simply thrilled to bring our famous Chickenjoy and other Jollibee favorites to our many loyal fans who call Arlington home, but we also can't wait to win over first-time guests with the great-tasting food, happy moments, and the warm and friendly service that makes Jollibee so special," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "Arlington not only enjoys excellent proximity to both Dallas and Fort Worth, but it also is consistently ranked as one of America's most desirable cities to live, work and play – making it the perfect place to continue spreading our joy in the Great State of Texas!"



The Arlington grand opening promises to be absolutely buzzing with the fun and excitement that makes Jollibee openings a true celebration for all ages.

To jumpstart the joy, Jollibee will be hosting a three-day promotion, whereby the first 50 in-store customers

and first 50 drive-thru customers who spend $25 or more will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:





Day 1: One year of free Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) and an exclusive Jollibee t-shirt designed just for this opening

Day 2: Jollibee Red Bucket Hat – A streetwear must-have that features Jollibee's embroidered logo front and center. Like Jollibee's Chickenjoy Bucket, it is fast becoming a brand icon in its own right. Day 3: Jollibee Black T-shirt with Red Pocket – Comfort meets cool with this exclusive unisex design that features screen-printed Jollibee logos collaged on the front pocket with the Jolly Bee Mascot peeking out.

Jollibee's new Arlington location joins its two existing locations in North Texas: Dallas , which opened to great fanfare in November 2023, and Plano , which opened in 2020. As Jollibee continues its expansion across North America , it will be bringing its joy in new markets, like Portland, OR, as well as spreading its joy in regions, like New York City (Queens, NY) and Northern California (Alameda, CA), where demand for the brand is especially high.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world, one joyful customer at a time.

on Facebook,

@jollibeeus

on Instagram and @jollibeeusa

on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements.



About Jollibee Group





Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,900 stores across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Company also established a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. Recently, the Jollibee Group signed agreements to own 10% ownership in Botrista, a leader in the beverage technology space. The Company also owns a 90% participating interest in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd to further grow Asia Pacific food service brands and/or bring strong global food service brands to Asia Pacific.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the Company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The Company is also a three-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award and was recently cited in TIME's List of the World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

