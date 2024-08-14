5WPR Named Top 10 Real Estate Finance And Development PR Firm In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's , a leading public relations publication, has announced its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the 8th largest firm specializing in finance and development in the US.



For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"As an agency, we take immense pride in representing top-tier developers, brokerages, and property companies. We collaborate closely with our clients to enhance their brand visibility, secure crucial financing, and drive their development projects forward," said 5WPR North American CEO, Matthew Caiola. "This is an exciting space for us, and we're honored to be one of the top agencies in the country in this field."

5WPR has recently added innovative clients to its portfolio, including Redy, a cutting-edge home sellers' marketplace, and Waltz, an online real estate investment platform. These new clients join a distinguished roster of industry leaders such as New Western, RREAF Holdings, and Northwind Capital.



In addition to this recognition, 5WPR has been named a top-two New York City PR agency and a top US agency by O'Dwyer's this year. The firm has also been acknowledged as a leading U.S. and global agency by PRovoke Media.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality , Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

