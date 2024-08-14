MORE BANG LESS BUCK Value Menu: Carl's Jr. Delivers Irresistibly Craveable Flavors For Every Budget

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New value menu features 10 items under $4 each, from fresh, new favorites to Carl's Jr. classics

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Carl's Jr.®

is serving up big flavor and even bigger value. The "More Bang, Less Buck" value menu introduces four, new single burgers to choose from, including a new Guacamole Jr. featuring house-made guacamole, and celebrates Carl's Jr. classics like Chicken Stars®. Each of these items is available in select markets under $4,* making them perfect for a meal, a late-night snack or as an add-on to one of Carl's Jr.' premium combos. With More Bang, Less Buck, guests can also make any burger into a double for only 99 cents*.

Guests can choose one or more items on the value menu, all under $4 each.

Continue Reading

The More Bang, Less Buck value menu includes:



Cali Jr. – New!

Jalapeno Jr. – New!

Bacon Cheese Jr. – New!



Guac Jr. – New!

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

6pc Chicken Stars

Small Drink

Small Natural Cut French Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookie Chocolate Cake

"Carl's Jr. guests won't settle for any old value meal – they want bold, craveable flavors, all without breaking the bank," said Vice President of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. "More Bang, Less Buck offers the bold ingredients Carl's Jr is known for, like crispy bacon, fresh guacamole and fiery jalapenos, and we're really proud to deliver a budget-conscious menu that doesn't sacrifice on adventurous flavors."

Flavor innovation and craveability have become staples of the Carl's Jr. menu, testing items like Avocado Shakes, Ghost-Pepper Burgers and an Everything Bagel Lineup in select markets this year, and re-launching cult favorites like the El Diablo, Teriyaki and Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

More Bang, Less Buck is launching in more than 500 Carl's Jr. restaurants, representing the majority of the brands' restaurants. Later this fall, the menu is expected to roll out to more restaurants.

For more news and exclusive offerings, follow Carl's Jr. on social media, download the app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

*Price and participation may vary at some locations.

My Rewards Loyalty Program:

Join here

Twitter: @CarlsJr

Instagram:

@carlsjr

TikTok:

@carlsjrofficial

Facebook:



About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream ShakesTM and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the

U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at .

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from ScratchTM Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit

or its brand sites at

and .

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.