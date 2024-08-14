Jamf Becomes Microsoft Partner After Signing Five-Year Agreement To Accelerate Growth Through Microsoft Azure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jamf offerings will be hosted on Azure cloud and available for purchase on Azure Marketplace providing greater value to joint customers

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), a leader in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it is entering the Microsoft ISV Partner Program, and has signed a five-year agreement to expand its existing collaboration with new and innovative Microsoft Cloud and AI-powered solutions for our joint customers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Jamf's mission to deliver robust, scalable endpoint management and security solutions to help organizations succeed with Apple. Jamf offerings will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and available for purchase on the Azure Marketplace starting in late 2024.

Jamf builds on the Azure cloud to expand the delivery of its solutions to customers with Microsoft environments

Jamf customers and other businesses are increasingly embracing Apple device management and security that is both robust and flexible, making cloud-based infrastructures a critical priority. As a Microsoft partner, Jamf will leverage Azure's scalable and secure cloud environment to expand the delivery of its solutions. Jamf Pro, Jamf's flagship Apple management solution will be available to new customers via Azure cloud in late 2024. By hosting on Azure cloud, customers will benefit from a unified and holistic approach to both device management and cybersecurity within their existing Microsoft environment.

Azure provides a reliable foundation for deploying Jamf's cloud solutions at scale, ensuring seamless integration with existing enterprise architectures and IT environments. This agreement underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and excellence, expanding our joint capabilities to help more customers manage and protect their endpoints.

Jamf available for purchase on the Azure Marketplace to strengthen account growth and reach more customers

As a Microsoft partner, Jamf Pro will be available on Azure Marketplace by late 2024. This will allow Microsoft-based organizations to benefit from a simple, consolidated procurement experience and leverage their committed Azure spend to purchase Jamf.

"We're excited to continue our close collaboration with Microsoft to better serve the many organizations that require advanced IT workflows and solutions built on Microsoft's enterprise cloud platform," said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. "By combining our market-leading expertise in Apple endpoint management and security with Microsoft's cloud platform and AI security capabilities, we are equipping organizations with the tools they need to manage and protect the modern workplace - all while preserving the native Apple technology experience that end users love.”

"Microsoft has always been a partner-led platform company. We rely on our partners to help our mutual customers adapt and thrive in this era of AI Transformation. Jamf's decision to build on Microsoft Azure highlights the robustness of our platform in supporting advanced endpoint solutions across various industries and countries, and underscores the extensive reach and trust of our cloud services,” said Priscyla Laham, VP Global Partner Solutions Americas at Microsoft.“We are excited to welcome Jamf as a Microsoft partner. Together, we will empower organizations to stay ahead of threats, managing and protecting their users and data across endpoints and the cloud, while reaching a broader set of customers around the world."

Jamf and Microsoft's seven-year history of strategic collaboration

Jamf's development relationship with Microsoft was established in 2017 to address the growing need to support Apple devices within organizations that rely on Microsoft platforms and services. Jamf was first to offer Conditional Access for macOS to enhance identity security, demonstrating its commitment to Microsoft-centric organizations and improving the security posture of shared customers.

Since 2017, Jamf has continued to develop a range of integrations with Microsoft enterprise tools, spanning across Entra ID, Sentinel, Defender, PowerBI and Copilot for Security, giving shared customers everything they need to manage, connect and protect their users 'Apple devices with Microsoft's critical infrastructure.



Device management - Jamf and Microsoft Power BI provide insight, visibility, and interactive reporting to bring a deeper level of data analytics.

Identity and access management - Jamf integrates with Microsoft Intune and Entra ID for better identity management, SSO capabilities, device compliance, and conditional access to ensure devices are protected and compliant right out of the box. Endpoint security - Jamf's plugin for Microsoft Copilot for Security streamlines how security analysts access MDM inventory and security telemetry data. Jamf Protect for Microsoft Sentinel pushes security-related telemetry data, alerts, and threat events directly into the Sentinel SIEM dashboard.

In 2023, Jamf reached another milestone, becoming a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association . This enabled even deeper collaboration on security solutions between Jamf, Microsoft, and other MISA members to further benefit joint customers in detecting and responding to threats.

In 2024, Jamf was chosen as a participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security private partner preview, which led to the availability of Jamf's plugin for Microsoft Copilot for Security, facilitating a more effective response to threats and a seamless collaboration between IT and Security teams.

