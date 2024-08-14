Tapclicks Introduces Tapmap: Unlocking The Power Of Location Data For Digital Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announces the launch of TapMap , an advanced geo-visualization feature that significantly enhances the platform's current geographical charting capabilities. TapMap empowers businesses to integrate and analyze highly detailed location-based data, driving more informed decisions and optimizing marketing strategies with precision.

"TapMap provides businesses and marketers with the tools they need to utilize local and regional geo-data for more effective campaigns,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks.“With customizable maps and interactive data overlays, TapMap helps marketing teams make smarter location-based decisions and achieve better results from their campaigns.”

TapMap offers deeper insights and faster decision-making based on a range of geographic options, making it an indispensable tool for businesses looking to leverage location data effectively.

Now available as an add-on to the recently-released New Visualization suite in the TapClicks platform, TapMap makes it easier than ever for businesses to unlock valuable location-based insights and gain a competitive edge in today's data-driven world.

