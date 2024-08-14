Crave Infotech Joins Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech is delighted to announce its recognition on the 5000 list, ranking among America's fastest-growing private companies.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crave InfoTech is happy to announce its recognition in the Inc. 5000 list, ranking among America's fastest-growing private companies. This accolade highlights Crave InfoTech's consistent growth and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions in digital transformation, and digital automation.The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., showcasing the success of independent and entrepreneurial businesses. This prestigious list highlights the most dynamic segment of the American economy. By joining the ranks of Inc. 5000 honorees, Crave InfoTech stands alongside reputed companies like Microsoft, Zappos, HubSpot, and many other companies that gained their first national recognition through this prestigious list.Crave InfoTech's recognition reflects its work in enterprise mobility around the globe. As an industry leader, Crave InfoTech offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including SAP BTP integration & migrations , AI-driven products, BTP security solutions, enterprise asset management, and end-to-end automation applications. These offerings have enabled businesses to adapt swiftly and achieve greater operational efficiency in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.Shrikant Nistane, the CEO Crave InfoTech, expressed his enthusiasm and said,“We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement reflects our team's dedication to pursuing technological excellence. We're committed to expanding our footprint with tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of rapidly growing enterprises, helping them achieve their goals with velocity and innovation.”“This is a great honor for us. It motivates us to push the envelope further in supporting businesses as they navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said Vrushali Nistane, President of Crave InfoTech.“With comprehensive enterprise assessments and the integration of next-gen technologies like Generative AI and sustainable practices, we are confident our innovative solutions will keep our clients ahead in this fast-evolving digital world.”Crave InfoTech excels in combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technologies to deliver innovative products that enhance agility and efficiency. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to driving innovation and maintaining excellence in all its endeavors.About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a global technology company, specializes in SAP Business Technology Platform, Digital Supply Chain, AI-driven innovations, and Industry 4.0 solutions. The company's end-to-end applications streamline operations and drive efficiency across various industries. With a focus on driving innovation and optimizing operations, Crave InfoTech empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals.

