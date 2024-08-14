Miami Young Republicans Endorse Angie Wong For Republican Executive Committeewoman In Miami-Dade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angie Wong endorsed by Miami Young Republicans

- Angie WongMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Miami Young Republicans have officially endorsed Angie Wong for Executive Committeewoman in Miami-Dade County, marking a significant milestone in her campaign. This endorsement is one of the most influential that a candidate can receive, as the Miami Young Republicans represent the future of conservative leadership in the region.Bobby Caldwell, a prominent leader within the Miami Young Republicans, expressed his enthusiastic support for Angie Wong, stating,“Angie has worked tirelessly to fight for conservative values ever since moving to Miami. She has quickly become an integral part of the political community and has proven to be an effective activist for the cause. Most importantly, as a personal friend, I've seen the side of Angie that shows she is not only a dedicated advocate but also an excellent wife and mother to her family.”Angie Wong, the candidate for Republican Executive Committeewoman, responded to the endorsement, saying,“I am honored to have the support of the Miami Young Republicans. They are the best of the best people in politics. No games, just wins. As a Florida delegate, I fought for Donald J. Trump to be secured on the presidential ballot at the RNC Convention. I will bring the same fight and vigor to our state and local public office races as District Committeewoman.”This endorsement adds to the growing momentum behind Wong's campaign, as she continues to advocate for the conservative principles that resonate with Miami-Dade's Republican base.Wong's campaign has gained traction due to her unwavering commitment to these values, and the endorsement from the Miami Young Republicans further solidifies her reputation as a dedicated and effective leader. As she seeks the position of Republican Executive Committeewoman, this endorsement signifies a strong vote of confidence from a key demographic within the party.For more information about Angie Wong's campaign, please visit VoteAngieWong.

