Watania International Holding Appoints Al Ramz as Liquidity Provider

(MENAFN- Watania ) Abu Dhabi, Dubai 14 August 2024: Watania International Holding (DFM: WATANIA), a leading investment holding company overseeing a portfolio of established Takaful providers and innovative investments, announced today the appointment of Al Ramz Capital LLC as liquidity provider.



Following regulatory approvals, Al Ramz will commence independent trading of Watania International Holding shares within specified parameters and in adherence to regulatory guidelines starting 15 August 2024.



Al Ramz is a licensed market maker on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) with more than 25 years’ experience in UAE capital markets. It will play a key role in optimizing share trading by enriching the order book, minimizing trading spreads, reducing price volatility while augmenting trading volume to reduce the intrinsic value gap.



Mr. Gautam Datta, CEO, WIH said:

“We are pleased to appoint Al Ramz Capital as our new liquidity provider. This appointment is underpinned by our strategic focus to maintain the growth in the financial and operational performance. It also aligns with our ongoing drive to strengthen WIH’s market positioning and investor confidence by fostering a dynamic and transparent trading environment. Al Ramz will actively enhance the quality of the trading process by providing competitive two-way prices and volume quotes, thus encouraging greater participation in the trading of our publicly listed shares on the Dubai Financial Market. We look forward to working with Al Ramz to boost liquidity and support our continued efforts to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”



Mr. Karim Schoeib, CEO of Al Ramz Capital LLC, commented: “We are pleased to announce our appointment as the liquidity provider for Watania International Holding which is a distinguished addition to our portfolio of mandates spanning accross diverse sectors within the UAE. This appointment stands as testament to our ability to deliver tangible results while upholding the highest standards of governance and transparency. Al Ramz will diligently facilitate a healthy order book, fostering optimal trading conditions and enhancing trading spreads. We extend a warm welcome to Watania International Holding and assure its stakeholders of our unwavering commitment to fulfilling the agreed-upon mandate.”



Al Ramz is widely recognized for its market-making services and has demonstrated a consistent ability to enhance liquidity provision by facilitating synergistic relationships within distinct markets. Since introducing its market-making and liquidity provision services, Al Ramz has firmly established itself as a prominent leader in this domain. These services are available on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Dubai Financial Markets, and the Nasdaq Dubai.





