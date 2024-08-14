Jadon Sancho Inches Closer To PSG Move; Talks On Over Ugarte Swap Deal: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Manchester United and Paris Saint Germin (PSG) are in active talks over the situation of forward Jadon Sancho as the English midfielder's future may lie away from Old Trafford.

It is said that United's reason for allowing Sancho to leave despite the player burying the hatchet with manager Erik Ten Hag, the two were involved in a falling out during the 2023/24 season which saw Sancho being loaned back to Dortmund, due to concerns regarding the Premier League's and Sustainability rules with Sancho's weekly wage of 250,000 euros a week being a burden. Sancho is also said to have agreed to make the switch, reported British outlet The Independent.

Manchester United have also expressed serious interest in securing the services of Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The two had apparently reached a personal agreement a while back with the negotiations delaying the move.

Another viable option for both clubs could see Sancho join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a loan with an obligation to buy. The two clubs are attempting to unlock a deal that could also see the midfielder make the switch.

Another name that kept popping up in the discussions is said to be of Marquee player Marcus Rashford as PSG have previously displayed interest in the left winger, United had rejected a 75 million Pound offer from the Parisian club last summer.

With Rashford struggling heavily during the 2023/24 season having played 33 games in the Premier League whilst only scoring seven goals and two assists which compared to the 17 goals and five assists he provided in the season before is a severe downgrade.

The midfielder position is one that United have been desperate to fill. The side were previously linked with the likes of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Real Sociedad player Martin Zubamendi