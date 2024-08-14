From student initiative at AUS to thriving business: The rise of Arabic language program Bulbul

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, August 14, 2024 – What started as a student-led initiative at American University of Sharjah (AUS) has blossomed into a successful entrepreneurial social business named Bulbul, offering practical Arabic language classes that stand out for their innovative approach.

“The Arabic classes program began as a student initiative, driven by a noticeable demand for practical Arabic skills within the AUS community. Over two years, the program served 400 students and earned the Best Program of the Year award from Community Service and Outreach at AUS. This success prompted a transition into a social business model,” said finance alumna Alaa El Gamal, Bulbul Co-Founder, Client Relations and Business Growth Strategy.

The business came to fruition when finance alumnus Huzaifa Masood, chemical engineering alumna Hajar El Rashed, and El Gamal joined forces. Masood oversees sales and finances, ensuring operational success; El Gamal manages client journeys, focusing on growth and customer success; and El Rashed develops the curriculum, hires and trains tutors, and ensures high-quality service delivery.

“The program idea emerged when Masood identified a gap in Arabic language proficiency among expatriates, despite years of formal education. Starting the initiative at AUS, he quickly built a team and launched the program. After graduation, we transformed the initiative into a business. Despite challenges balancing full-time jobs, our dedication has led to the successful establishment and expansion of our business,” explained El Gamal.

What sets this program apart is its focus on practical, scenario-based learning. Unlike traditional, academically-focused methods, the program offers personalized, real-life conversational practice from day one. Clients benefit from tailored one-to-one tutoring that adapts to their proficiency level and learning pace. An initial free counseling session helps customize each learning experience, addressing individual goals and preferences. For those who prefer face-to-face learning, tutors are also matched based on location and client needs, with plans to establish centers across the UAE to further enhance accessibility.

“We emphasize personalized learning by carefully matching each client with a dedicated tutor who aligns with their schedule and proficiency level. Continuous engagement is key to our approach. We maintain regular contact with clients to monitor progress and ensure effective learning outcomes. Our overarching vision is to demystify the perception that Arabic is a difficult language. We strive to make Arabic accessible to everyone, enabling individuals to confidently communicate in everyday situations, whether in the street or at work,” said Masood.

The curriculum is developed through a collaborative process involving Masood and El Rashed, with insights from the Department of Arabic and Translation Studies at AUS.

“Rather than a traditional level-based approach, the program uses practical scenarios accompanied by a set of vocabulary lists categorized by difficulty—easy, medium, and hard—allowing for flexible, customized learning experiences. The curriculum is developed and constantly reviewed by El Rashed to ensure its effectiveness in real-world communication. Currently, we offer approximately 30 scenarios in our catalog, with the flexibility to create tailored scenarios upon client request. Arabic-speaking tutors, initially drawn from a pool of AUS students and now expanding, undergo specialized training to deliver effective scenario-based teaching. We are also always on the lookout for new talent to join our team,” said El Rashed.

The co-founders' experience with the AUS program has given them a strong foundation for building the business. Their focus on exceptional service and rigorous quality monitoring aims to ensure client success and drive growth. As the business scales, they are committed to continuous improvement and innovation to meet evolving client needs.

"We've received significant interest both from within AUS and beyond, with clients expressing enthusiasm for our practical Arabic language program that effectively develops their speaking skills. Flexibility is ingrained in our operations to cater to diverse client needs, whether they prefer weekend or evening classes, or require flexibility to reschedule due to exams or unforeseen circumstances,” she said.

Looking ahead, the team is dedicated to expanding their reach and impact by opening centers across the UAE to host sessions and events, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for their clients.

"We are committed to continuously evolving and innovating our approach to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. As we expand, our goal is not only to teach Arabic effectively but also to foster a supportive learning environment where every client feels empowered and motivated to achieve their language goals. Our dedication to excellence drives us to constantly improve our services and explore new opportunities for growth and impact in the community," said Masood.

The success of Bulbul exemplifies the powerful impact of alumni entrepreneurship supported by their alma mater.

“We are proud to support our alumni in starting their own businesses. Through personalized mentorship and networking events, we foster a community where entrepreneurial ambitions thrive. Our alumni's success in launching successful enterprises reflects our commitment to nurturing innovative leaders who contribute nationally to economic and societal growth. We look forward to sharing these achievements with you and demonstrating how our college continues to empower entrepreneurs in today's business landscape,” said Dr. Mohsen Saad, Professor of Finance at the School of Business Administration at AUS.





