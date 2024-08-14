Major Upgrade to Auslogics User Favorite: Driver Updater 2.0 Just Released

(MENAFNEditorial) Sydney, Australia – August 14, 2024 – Auslogics, an Australian publisher of PC optimization and maintenance software, has announced the release of a major upgrade to Auslogics Driver Updater. The program is designed to automate the otherwise time- and effort-consuming task of updating hardware and device drivers on a Windows® computer, making it an easy job for users of any experience level. The new version 2 of the software sports a fully redesigned interface along with new and enhanced functionality that makes it even more useful for ensuring efficient hardware operation.



What’s new in Driver Updater 2.0:



New tabbed interface with a convenient Dashboard that puts the app’s main features at the user’s fingertips.

New Hardware Monitoring feature to help keep tabs on the CPU, GPU and system drive temperature, and helps prevent PC overheating.

New Real-Time Optimization feature that checks drivers for fragmentation and defragments them when needed to boost device performance.

Bigger driver database the app pulls latest versions from, meaning that more devices will get performance issues resolved through updates: over 1,000,000 drivers in database now.

Software algorithms have been enhanced to minimize the risk of post-update issues on PC and ensure faster database searches.





What Driver Updater Does:

The program scans a Windows computer for outdated or missing device drivers and provides a detailed report on any identified issues. The user is then offered the options to update all drivers with one click or install suggested updates one at a time or in batches. Once drivers are updated, the user may go on to the Hardware Monitoring and Real-Time Optimization tabs and enable the tools for additional performance improvement power. Users can back up individual drivers or create a system restore point before updating, so that changes may be reversed if the update result is unsatisfactory.



“Driver Updater is a must-have tool for anyone looking to keep their PC running smoothly and efficiently,” says Anna Lind, Auslogics PR Representative. “We have always placed listening to user needs at the top of our priority list. Some of the enhancements in Driver Updater version 2.0 come as our response to customer requests. The app has been rigorously tested to ensure effectiveness and reliability. We are proud of the work we have done and the result.”



Installing timely driver updates for devices and hardware with Auslogics Driver Updater helps prevent driver-related malfunctions on a Windows computer and ensure smoother device operation for a better PC user experience.



A free trial version of Auslogics Driver Updater is available from the publisher’s website at The full program version can be purchased with one license covering 3 PCs. Promotional discounts are offered through the company website, through Auslogics newsletter, as well as the publisher’s Facebook page and various software distribution channels.







