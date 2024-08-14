InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort Unveils the Ultimate Teen Escape with Unique Teen Offerings

(MENAFN- Katch ) Maldives (August 2024): The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is proud to introduce its first-ever unique teens program, setting the stage for a truly exceptional family retreat. The introduction of this bespoke teen program invites young guests to revel in a curated selection of enriching, exploratory, and exhilarating activities, ensuring every moment is filled with fun and excitement. From mastering culinary skills in interactive cooking classes to earning water sports certifications and exploring vibrant marine life, the program offers a variety of opportunities for teens to discover new passions and build lasting memories. With its perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and personalized experiences, the program at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort transforms family travel, offering an irresistible getaway for families seeking both relaxation and excitement.



Culinary Adventures: Unleash your inner chef with an array of Culinary Masters experiences, specially crafted for teens. Whether you’re a novice or an aspiring gourmet, these fun and engaging classes cover everything from basic cooking techniques to sophisticated dishes and local favourites. Join in with your siblings or friends to create mouth-watering meals, refreshing mocktails, and perfect iced coffees and teas. The Collective offers sessions start from just USD 45, while the Mocktail Master and Ice Coffee & Ice Tea Masterclasses are complimentary at the pool bar.



Exhilarating Watersports: Embark on an aquatic adventure with the Water Binders programme, where teens can earn certifications and master thrilling water activities. Begin your underwater journey by achieving your diver certification, unlocking the door to a variety of captivating dive sites, each offering unique discoveries. If sailing is your passion, start with the Catamaran certification, or for those seeking an adrenaline rush, the Watersports Pro experience offers a week of exhilarating motorized watersports, guided by an expert crew.



Ocean Discovery: Experience an unforgettable Bluewater Adventure as you explore the mesmerising crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean. The expansive lagoon surrounding Maamunagau Island boasts an underwater paradise, teeming with vibrant marine life. Teens can enjoy a variety of thrilling water activities, from complimentary snorkeling and kayaking to stand-up paddleboarding and windsurfing. For those seeking a more personalized experience, private snorkeling lessons and guided tours are available, starting from just USD 50.



Unlock your Inner Glow: Step into a world of unparalleled tranquillity and uncover your inner radiance with the Young Spa experience at AVI Spa, offering treatments tailored for youthful skin. Choose from a deeply cleansing Eminence Organics facial, a delicate Chill facial, or a relaxing massage. Complement your spa treatment with a 30-minute kickboxing class at the Fitness Centre, ensuring you glow both inside and out.



Creativity Abound: Sway to the rhythmic beats of Boduberu drumming at The Collective, where local drummer pros offer complimentary classes, inviting teens to join in the traditional music-making. Additionally, budding artists can explore Maldivian arts and crafts with talented local artisans, learning to create beautiful, locally inspired decorations in a fun and interactive setting. Alternatively, learn about the wonders of marine life with Manta Teen Talk Tea or become eco-heroes through hands-on Climate Warriors activities, making conservation both educational and exciting.



Get Fit and Have Fun: Step out of your comfort zone and try something new with engaging group activities and dynamic fitness classes for teens at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. Explore the stunning island with a teens-only fishing trip led by a local crew or relax and unwind with friends at a BBQ on a secluded island. For those who love to stay active, complimentary dance and aqua aerobics classes offer a fun way to get moving, while the yoga pavilion provides a serene setting for unique yoga sessions. For a more relaxed evening, enjoy Movie Mania nights at Café Umi Beach, where you can watch your favorite films under the twinkling stars with friends.



Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure designed to delight every member of the family with a tropical getaway at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. Welcoming guests of all ages, this resort understands the unique requirements needed to craft memorable holidays for teenagers.





