Vida Hotels and Resorts Unveils Vida Marina Resort Marassi: A New Coastal Haven in the Heart of Egypt

(MENAFN- Katch ) Cairo, Egypt (14 August 2024): Your next epic adventure awaits as Vida Hotels and Resorts is thrilled to announce the opening of Vida Marina Resort Marassi, the first-of-its-kind Vida Resort in Egypt. This upscale lifestyle hotspot blends chic coastal living with vibrant waterfront indulgence, set against the stunning Mediterranean Sea. Designed for the inspired, this resort promises an unforgettable stay.



Located on the enchanting Marassi coast, Vida Marina Resort Marassi provides direct access to the Marassi Marina, one of the largest international marinas in the Middle East. The resort’s strategic location allows guests to explore the bustling marina, enjoy designer boutiques, gourmet cuisine, and vibrant nightlife. With proximity to historical cities like Alexandria and Cairo, travellers are perfectly positioned to explore Egypt's rich culture and contemporary lifestyle.



The resort features 103 deluxe rooms, twin rooms, and suites with stunning marina views. The interiors reflect a Mediterranean oasis with open, airy aesthetics, creating a welcoming atmosphere. Thoughtfully curated spaces inspire creativity, with bold textures and artistic details echoing the vibrant Mediterranean spirit.



During the stay, guests can unwind by the infinity pool with breathtaking marina views or relax on the serene beach at the resort’s sister property, Address Beach Resort Marassi. The resort also offers a state-of-the-art fitness studio, The Spa by Vida, a kids’ pool, and a dedicated kids’ club.



Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, expressed his excitement: “Vida Marina Resort Marassi is a true embodiment of the Vida brand, bringing our signature blend of stylish living and vibrant hospitality to the stunning Mediterranean coast of Egypt. This resort not only offers luxurious accommodations and exceptional amenities but also creates a unique space where guests can connect, rejuvenate, and find inspiration. We are excited to welcome travellers to this new coastal haven and look forward to providing unforgettable experiences that showcase the very best of what Vida Hotels and Resorts has to offer.”



The resort’s dining options feature four unique restaurants that offer both gourmet dishes and grab-and-go goodies. Stage2 provides a relaxed yet elegant setting, perfect for socializing. Origins is a lively all-day dining restaurant with wholesome foods and clean ingredients. SoCal brings a taste of California to Egypt with its refreshing beverages, delectable bites, and tropical vibes. This casual eatery, with its retro feel, is ideal for escaping the daily grind and finding your sunset spot to de-stress or socialise with Hubbly Bubbly and upbeat music. Lastly, the Pool Lounge and Bar, nestled by shimmering waters, invites guests to revive with handcrafted cocktails and light bites.



Discover the Mediterranean's allure, the vibrant social scene of the marina promenade, and endless opportunities for relaxation and adventure. Book your stay today and experience chic coastal living at Vida Marina Resort Marassi.







