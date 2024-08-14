Storyderm Launches the Renewed Gold Micro Needle Therapy "Princess Peel"

(MENAFNEditorial) Seoul, South Korea - 14 August 2024: In 2024, Storyderm's Princess Peel has been newly renewed. This renewal features the application of precise and uniformly sized white spicules and the enhancement of detoxification through 99.9% pure gold ionization, which also promotes blood circulation. Additionally, the focus has been placed on promoting skin turnover, thereby activating new cells.



The white spicules in Princess Peel are extracted from freshwater sponge organisms and are very small (80-300 ㎛), precise, and uniform, with pointed ends in the form of Monaxons. These spicules are created when the sponge organisms are dried and ground into powder, and they are beneficial for certain skin conditions. They have an anti-inflammatory effect, making them particularly effective on inflamed skin.

Princess Peel addresses the shortcomings of existing chemical peels (AHA/BHA) and physical peels (seaweed/herbs) by minimizing irritation and pain to the outer skin while penetrating deeply to stimulate the basal layer with micro-stimulation, thereby activating the skin's regenerative mechanisms.



The spicules in Princess Peel have a porous structure with about 4,500 gaps, allowing them to effectively deliver and penetrate beneficial active ingredients into the skin. This promotes skin turnover and improves overall skin problems by stimulating new cell activity.

According to a clinical trial conducted by the Skin Clinical Test Center (OATC) on 20 Korean adult women aged 30-60 years, Storyderm's 'Princess Peel' was evaluated as a product that helps with overall anti-aging of the skin, including improvements in pores, moisturizing, wrinkles, skin tone, elasticity, and lifting.



In the 2024 renewed version, additional ingredients such as Centella Asiatica Leaf Water, Houttuynia Cordata Water, and sh-Oligopeptide-1 have been added to further activate the wound healing process through the proliferation of new cells, resulting in faster skin improvement compared to the previous version.





