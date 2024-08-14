Series of Israeli raids across Gaza claim lives of additional 19 Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, local sources reported that Israeli across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of nineteen Palestinians. Medical officials confirmed that at least thirteen of the were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah following on homes in the Nuseirat and al-Maghazi refugee camps. The Palestinian Civil Defense also reported four additional fatalities from strikes on an apartment in Hamad City, located in western Khan Younis.



In Rafah, the situation escalated as the Israeli military demolished entire residential areas in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, according to eyewitnesses who spoke with Anadolu. Meanwhile, in the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli drone strike on a home in Beit Lahia resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians and injuries to five others, as reported by a medical source from Kamal Adwan Hospital.



This latest wave of violence is part of an ongoing Israeli offensive that began following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The conflict has drawn significant international criticism, particularly for allegedly violating a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire. The repercussions of the conflict have been severe, with local health authorities reporting over 39,900 deaths and more than 92,000 injuries to date.



The International Court of Justice has further condemned Israel's actions, accusing it of genocide and ordering a halt to military operations in Rafah. This area had become a refuge for over a million Palestinians before it was invaded on May 6. The international community's response continues to be a major focus of global diplomatic efforts as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfolds.

