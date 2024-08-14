Amir Receives Written Message From President Of South Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of South Sudan HE Salva Kiir Mayardit pertaining to the relations between the two countries and avenues to support and strengthen them.

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan HE Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro.