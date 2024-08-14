New Australian university to be launched to Indian students

(MENAFN- Avian We) Delhi, 14 August 2024: Adelaide University will celebrate its official launch in India on 22 August 2024, with an event in New Delhi. The new institution, which will see students commencing from 2026, is built on the robust strengths and legacies of its founding universities, the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia and will offer a transformative learning experience to Indian students.



Featuring undergraduate and postgraduate programs across a wide range of in-demand disciplines, Adelaide University will be Australia’s largest educator of domestic university students and will draw on the extensive expertise and global industry partnerships of its founding institutions.



Boasting an ambition to deliver Australia’s most accessible, contemporary and future-focused curriculum, the new Adelaide University will adopt a modern and innovative approach through modular and stackable learning across a flexible academic calendar, with multiple entry and attainment points. Adelaide University will prepare students to excel in the workplaces of today and tomorrow. A member of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight (Go8), the institution aims to be top in the nation for career outcomes.



Adelaide University co-Vice Chancellors, Professor Peter Høj AC and Professor David Lloyd say: “Adelaide University stands for progress and will be a place for educational excellence and equity. It will produce next generation graduates, and future-making research of scale and focus that addresses complex global challenges.



“Our graduates will respond to the workforce needs of India and Australia, shaped by global industry and research connections; rich work-integrated learning embedded in every program; and education that incorporates the latest in digital technologies.”



Adelaide University will build on the long-term relationships that both founding institutions have in India. These include strategic partnerships with more than 25 Indian higher education institutions, and hundreds of co-authored research publications in recent years across areas of mutual interest, including engineering, medicine and health, computer science, agriculture and more.



Adelaide University will offer Indian students access to Adelaide’s vibrant university lifestyle. Graduates will join an international community of over 400,000 alumni from the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, mutually supporting each other and making an impact around the world.

The Australian education system is world-renowned and ranks well above average in international education league tables.



About Adelaide University

Adelaide University is a university for the future, with goals to consistently rank in the top 1% of global universities, and to make a transformative impact in the world. Built on the legacies of the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, its ambition combines the strengths of both founding institutions to create brighter futures for contemporary learners and global citizens, and research of scale and focus that addresses society’s greatest needs.



Adelaide University is Australia’s new major university. It will deliver nation-leading curriculum and exceptional student experience, pursuing educational equality and expanding research partnerships and outcomes, in alignment with industry.





