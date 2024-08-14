Annual consumer inflation in UK increases to 2.2 percent, lower than estimates

(MENAFN) In July, the UK's annual consumer inflation rate increased to 2.2 percent, which was below market expectations of 2.3 percent, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics. This uptick marks a rise from the 2 percent inflation rate recorded in June. The primary driver behind this acceleration in headline inflation was the cost associated with housing and household services. The prices for these services fell at a slower rate compared to the previous month, dropping by 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, as opposed to the 4.7 percent decrease seen in June.



Conversely, the inflation rate for restaurants and hotels decelerated significantly. In July, the annual price increase for these services moderated to 4.9 percent, down from the 6.2 percent rise experienced in June. This slower pace of inflation in the hospitality sector contributed to a more moderate overall inflation rate compared to the previous month.



Core inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, decreased to 3.3 percent in July, down from 3.5 percent in June. This easing in core inflation suggests a slight cooling in underlying price pressures, even as the general inflation rate showed an uptick.



On a month-to-month basis, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) saw a decline of 0.2 percent in July, indicating a reduction in prices from the previous month. This monthly decrease reflects the varied inflationary pressures experienced across different sectors of the economy.

