Dubai International Chamber supports UAE-based Meerana’s collaboration with Vietnamese technology company FPT

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported a strategic partnership between UAE-based Meerana Technologies, and FPT, a Vietnamese technology company, to collaborate in empowering UAE nationals and deliver advanced technology solutions locally. The collaboration allows Emiratis to gain digital skills through specialised training programmes in artificial intelligence (AI) and modern software.



The Memorandum of Understanding which was signed in at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters in the presence of His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the UAE, offers Emiratis and people of determination opportunities to develop digital skills in a range of fields, such as AI and software through FPT Group's global training programmes.





The (MoU) is a direct outcome of Meerana’s participation in the Dubai International Chamber's trade mission to Vietnam last May. A business meeting was organised with FPT Group to explore the prospects of cooperation. The chamber’s full support led to the signing of the MoU between the two companies.



The scope of this agreement covers key local sectors including semiconductor, cloud computing, software and application development, product engineering and technology.



The collaboration between the UAE and Vietnamese companies is aligned with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’, which include accelerating the adoption of AI across all sectors, positioning Dubai as a leading AI economy, a top tech adopter and pioneer of cutting-edge applications.









Mr. Matar Almehairi, CEO of Meerana, said: ‘‘One of the key benefits of the agreement is that it allows the UAE locals access to more than 3000 high-level AI



expert pool, including some of the best engineers, employed by FPT. This furnishes us with a unique opportunity to reap the benefits of AI whilst building a diverse network of experts and specialists in the field of artificial intelligence, raising the profile of Dubai as a pioneering regional and international hub for advanced technologies and innovation and a knowledge-based economy.’





Rimah Ghaddar , Regional CEO at FPT said: ‘The strategic MoU between FPT Software and Meerana Technologies delivers exceptional value to the dynamic UAE market. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Hyper-Automation, Automation, IoT, and Low-code technologies, we are at the forefront of digital transformation, creating innovative solutions and use cases tailored to the evolving needs of the UAE clients.’



Meerana Technologies specialises in software, hardware, and IT services as well as outsourcing and business advisory services in the technology sectors. Since its launch in 2022, it has expanded to the UK, Egypt, and India.



Vietnamese group, FPT Corporation, operates in three sectors: IT, telecommunications, and education. The group secured $2.17 billion in revenue last year and has over 48,000 employees.









MENAFN14082024005161011692ID1108554311