Makemytrip Partners With Ministry Of Tourism To Invite Indian Diaspora To Rediscover Their Homeland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 14, 2024 – Today, millions of people of Indian origin live across the world, many of whom have achieved international success and captured global admiration. Special occasions like Independence Day often stir a deep sense of pride and nostalgia in their hearts, reminding them of their roots and its vibrant culture. Recognising this enduring connection, MakeMyTrip, in collaboration with of Tourism, has launched a special campaign on the eve of India\'s 78th Independence Day, inviting Indians worldwide to rediscover their roots with \'India: The Homecoming.\'



As a central piece of the campaign, an online film is being unveiled that beautifully captures India\'s transformation, brought to life through the evocative words and voice of the legendary Gulzar Saab. The core message of the film is, \"कितना हुआ है इन दिनों बदलाओ तो देखो, तुम अपने घर में लौट कर आओ तो देखो,\" (kitna hua hai inn dino badlav toh dekho, tum apne ghar mein laut kar aao toh dekho).



Highlighting the importance of the campaign, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon\'ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, said, \"In our efforts to enable Indian diaspora become Incredible India Ambassadors through the Chalo India initiative, the call to encourage Indian diaspora to rediscover their homeland and experience a transformed India, is paramount. This Independence Day, we call upon Indian diaspora across the globe to take a trip back home, and experience Incredible India in all its richness, not just for themselves - but for everyone whom Incredible India awaits.\"



Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, \"We are thrilled to launch the \'India: The Homecoming\' campaign, aimed at inviting the Indian diaspora to rediscover a transformed India. By highlighting the progress, beauty, diversity, and rich heritage, we aim to inspire a sense of pride and nostalgia, encouraging the global community to visit and explore the nation. This initiative is about celebrating the unbreakable bond that every Indian, no matter where they are in the world, shares with their homeland.\"



Building on the recent announcement of MakeMyTrip\'s global accessibility, which now allows travellers worldwide to engage with the platform seamlessly, this campaign also extends the legacy of last year\'s successful Independence Day initiative, \'The Traveler\'s Map of India.\' This initiative highlighted over 600 hidden travel destinations across the country, promoting domestic tourism and uncovering the nation\'s hidden gems.

