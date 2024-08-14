MAURITIUS: THE PERFECT DESTINATION FOR FAMILY HOLIDAYS

(MENAFN- Brazenmena) Press release – United Arab Emirates, 14th August 2024 – Nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is a paradise island that promises a perfect getaway for families seeking an unforgettable holiday experience. Known for its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant culture, Mauritius offers a diverse range of activities and attractions that cater to all ages, making it the ultimate destination for family vacations.



Mauritius boasts a wide array of family-friendly activities that ensure fun and relaxation for everyone. Families can explore the island’s stunning natural beauty, from the serene Blue Bay Marine Park to the breathtaking Chamarel Waterfall. Adventure enthusiasts can indulge in water sports, hiking, and wildlife safaris, while cultural experiences such as visiting the historical Aapravasi Ghat and exploring the bustling markets of Port Louis provide enriching educational opportunities for children and adults alike.



The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and personalised service for an extraordinary family experience. Situated on the pristine shores of Turtle Bay, this luxury resort is renowned for its elegant accommodations, world-class amenities, and exceptional hospitality.



The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, provides spacious and luxurious accommodations that cater to the needs of families. From elegant rooms with stunning ocean views to private villas with their own pools, the resort ensures a comfortable and memorable stay for all guests. Each room is meticulously designed to offer a serene retreat, complete with modern amenities and personalised touches.



The resort’s dining options are designed to delight every palate. Families can enjoy a variety of culinary experiences, from gourmet international cuisine to authentic Mauritian dishes. The resort’s restaurants offer child-friendly menus and special dining experiences, ensuring that even the youngest guests are catered to with care and attention. The Oberoi’s culinary team takes pride in crafting exceptional dishes, all served with the warm, intuitive service that defines the Oberoi experience.



The Restaurant offers an exquisite dining experience, featuring a blend of international and Mauritian flavours crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Guests can dine al fresco with stunning views of the Indian Ocean. On the Rocks provides a more casual, yet equally delightful dining option, where families can enjoy a range of grilled seafood dishes while overlooking the azure waters and the resort's beautiful beachfront, with the friendly staff always ready to enhance the dining experience.



The Gunpowder Room transports guests back in time with its historical charm and intimate setting. This restored 18th-century gunpowder room offers an exclusive dining experience with traditional Creole cuisine.



The resort’s spa is a sanctuary of tranquillity, offering a wide range of holistic treatments and therapies designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. Guests can indulge in the signature Oberoi massage or facials all performed by skilled therapists in serene surroundings. The resort also features a temperature-controlled pool, providing a perfect spot for families to relax and enjoy a refreshing swim regardless of the weather.



The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, offers a range of activities and programs tailored for families. The resort’s Kids’ Club provides a safe and engaging environment for children, with activities such as arts and crafts, cooking classes, and outdoor adventures.



The "Touching Senses" program at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, offers a variety of unique experiences designed to engage all the senses and create lasting memories. Families can participate in rum tasting sessions where they learn about the rich history and production of Mauritian rum, followed by guided tastings. Yoga sessions on the beach or in the gardens provide a serene environment for guests to connect with their inner selves while enjoying the natural beauty around them. The resort also offers cooking classes, where guests can learn to prepare traditional Mauritian dishes under the guidance of expert chefs, providing a fun and educational experience for both adults and children. Additionally, guests can enjoy guided walks, stargazing sessions, and private beach picnics, allowing families to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and culture of Mauritius in unique and meaningful ways.



The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, invites families to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of Mauritius. With its exceptional accommodations, world-class amenities, and a wide range of family-friendly activities, the resort ensures an unforgettable holiday for guests of all ages, enhanced by the heartfelt Oberoi service.







