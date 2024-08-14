South Reach Networks Announces Enhanced Product Suite To Support Growing Fiber-To-The-Home Industry Along Florida's East Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) South Reach Networks' Optimized Product Suite Enables Fiber Connectivity Providers and Association Operators to Meet Growing

FTTH Demands with Customized Interconnect Solutions

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Reach Networks (SRN), a leading Florida based telecommunications infrastructure provider that constructs, owns and operates Metro and Long-Haul Fiber Optic Networks and Carrier Class Edge

Colocation Facilities, announces today a specialized suite of products geared to support the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) within Florida. This product release comes on the heels of South Reach Networks' recent announcement with Windstream Wholesale , where SRN joined the Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance to extend the southern portion of the Beach Route by 360 miles from Jacksonville to Miami. This strategic collaboration has resulted in a total route distance of nearly 1,400 fiber miles from Ashburn to Miami. With the updated route, SRN can now offer its product suite of services to an expanded set of customers with strong regional diversification.

The exponential growth in residential development throughout Florida the last few years has fueled massive investments by multiple FTTH / triple play providers – all of whom need connectivity between their regional networks and Homeowners Association (HOA) clusters plus backhaul to the key peering points in Florida.

"SRN's network infrastructure products have been optimized to support these specific needs, allowing the flexibility to tailor custom interconnect solutions," states Mike Sevret, President of South Reach Networks. "In addition to the longhaul fiber extension via the Beach Route and new FTTH Interconnect solutions, SRN is on net into over 13 strategic data centers/subsea cable stations and is establishing critical tie-ins with over 20 additional data centers that are in clear proximity to the existing SRN fiber network. These updates are a testament to SRN's strong growth and support of key verticals that include FTTH, data centers and subsea cable operators."

SRN's specialized services for the FTTH industry makes it easy for existing and new triple play providers to reach the HOAs and other residential communities along the entire East Coast of Florida. As a neutral provider to FTTH operators, SRN builds fiber interconnects into its long haul network that affords operators economical extensions to their supporting last mile access network infrastructure to established legacy communities and new construction developments. Florida has the second highest amount of HOAs. Approximately 45% of Florida homes are part of an HOA compared to the national average of 22%, according to the Foundation for Community Association Research . Therefore, this strategy is optimal for FTTH expansion as it shortens the operators network rollout timelines without requiring each operator to construct the same infrastructure SRN can already provide today.

About South Reach Networks

SOUTH REACH NETWORKS (SRN) is a leading long-haul and metro dark and managed fiber optic infrastructure provider in Florida. SRN owns and operates a 100% underground high capacity, low loss fiber optic network supporting subsea backhaul, hyperscale interconnection, strategic carrier connectivity, FTTH, HOA, and data center networking. SRN has one of the newest and most robust fiber-optic networks providing flexible gateway solutions between Latin America and the US with our direct on-net support to the major tier 1 cloud peering points and carrier hotels from Miami to Jacksonville and beyond.

