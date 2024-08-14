Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality On Display At Portland Festival Of Cinema, Animation & Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & (PFCAT) announced the details of its virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) offerings at the upcoming festival August 21st to 25th at the Oregon Museum of Science and (OMSI).

Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology will take place August 21st through 25th at OMSI.

Festival sponsor YOUAR is launching a custom augmented reality app designed specifically for this year's festival. The AR Voter's Choice app allows attendees to vote for the Audience Choice Award winners across five festival categories, offering a unique and interactive experience. With real-time voting and results display, festival-goers can engage more deeply with the films and share their excitement instantly.

youar/pfcat .

"We believe that voting for audience choice awards using augmented reality is a bit of a film festival first," stated festival co-director Peter Issac Alexander. "This immersive experience showcases just how entertaining and engaging augmented reality can be. We are excited that YOUAR will demonstrate these creative and thrilling possibilities."

On Sunday August 25th, three virtual reality sessions will take place in OMSI's auditorium where audience members can see some of the most innovative new projects from visionary virtual reality filmmakers. Worlds Beyond VR will be sponsoring the festival and will be in attendance to assist with the Sunday virtual reality screenings.

"As Worlds Beyond VR continues to grow into new creative spaces, having the opportunity to partner with PFCAT has been nothing less than a milestone for us. Seeing a new age of filmmakers pioneering into virtual reality landscapes with imagination and courage has been an inspiration."

age of filmmakers pioneering into virtual reality landscapes with imagination and courage has been an inspiration."

PFCAT's Virtual Reality Showcase include everything from documentaries to animated projects. There will be three sessions of VR for attendees, taking place at 4pm, 5:30pm, and 7pm on Sunday August 25th. Tickets are available at , and are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for youth, with $2 off for OMSI members.

Selections include:



Education in the Eye of the Storm, Pacific Northwest Premiere, Country: US

Hickory Horned Devil, Portland Premiere, Country: Canada, filmmaker in attendance

Even You Leave: A Neighborhood Sketchbook, West Coast Premiere, Country: US

Madame Pirate: Code of Conduct, Pacific Northwest Premiere, Country: Taiwan

Tadpole, West Coast Premiere, Country: US, filmmaker in attendance

Tuskegee Airmen, West Coast Premiere, Country: US

A Vocal Landscape, West Coast Premiere, Country: Denmark
A Walk Home Alone at Night, World Premiere, Country: US, filmmaker in attendance

Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology presents visionary and diverse works from filmmakers and animators. The festival recently rebranded from its previous name, The International Festival of Cinema and Technology. Past festivals include more than 30 events in eight U.S. cities, three Australian cities, as well as numerous events in Toronto, Paris, Sydney, and more.

,

