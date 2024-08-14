Malwarebytes Simplifies Digital Protection With One-Click Integrations And Expert Guidance Across Security, Privacy, And Identity Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As consumer threats hit an all-time high, 71% of consumers admit having their data leaked and identity stolen is one of their biggest fears

Malwarebytes , a global leader in real-time protection, today announced the next generation of its powerful and intuitive protection unified on a single platform, providing a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile products. At the heart of the new is an all-in-one dashboard, which includes an easy-to-understand assessment score and real-time guidance that empowers people to take control of securing their digital identities.

The consumer security market is undergoing a significant transformation. Consumers reported more than 5 million incidents of fraud, ID theft and other threats, leading to a staggering $10 billion in losses in 2023, according to the FTC. While 71% of consumers admit having their data leaked and identity stolen is one of their biggest fears, only 18% feel confident in their online safety and privacy habits with the majority feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about how to protect themselves.

Malwarebytes is at the forefront of this shift, reimagining security to protect consumers' devices and identity, regardless of their location, how they work and play, or their budget. The new, fully integrated dashboard makes it easier than ever to protect people's modern, digital lives.

"Today's threats are relentless, coming at consumers in text messages, fake ads and even spoofed phone calls, leaving most people feeling overwhelmed and unable to distinguish between whether their device, identity, or data needs to be protected," said Mark Beare, General Manager of Consumer at Malwarebytes. "Instead of individual product offerings, people require comprehensive protection and educational resources that seamlessly integrate across all aspects of their digital lives. At Malwarebytes, we believe everyone has the right to live a fearless digital life. No matter who you are or where you go, physically or online, protection should be easy, understandable, and accessible."

The latest evolution of Malwarebytes seamlessly combines powerful protection, an intuitive experience, and actionable guidance, giving consumers the power of knowledge and choice. New enhancements include :



Integrated Identity Theft Protection:

The Malwarebytes identity-focused solutions are now integrated into the all-in-one dashboard. Users can check if their information is exposed through breaches across the dark web, data brokers, and more with the free Digital Footprint scan. They also have access to

Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection which actively searches the dark web and beyond for their personal information, monitors their credit reports for suspicious activity, and offers live expert help with recovery – all backed by up to $2 million in insurance.* Identity integration is initially available for Windows users with availability on additional platforms coming soon.



Intuitive Trusted Advisor: Trusted Advisor is the guide that individuals need to safely navigate their digital lives, including fearlessly browsing, texting, and transacting no matter their platform, device, or location. It offers simple guidance to improve a user's overall security paired with contextual educational resources.

Ultra-Fast, No Log VPN: With a single click, customers can activate Malwarebytes Privacy VPN to protect online privacy and shield personal data even when using public WiFi - at speeds significantly faster than traditional VPNs.

Unified User Experience: To top it all off, Malwarebytes delivers these features with an all-new seamless user experience across devices – desktop and mobile. A faster, more responsive UI and an intuitive dashboard make it easier than ever for customers to have complete control. Simplified Account Management: My Account acts as a connective tissue to easily manage all subscription elements, such as adding protection for up to 20 devices, activating privacy and identity protection modules, or updating payment methods.

"Scammers are not just coming for devices anymore; they are taking advantage of leaked personal data, and gaining access to email, banking, and social media accounts to steal identities and damage reputations. As the threats evolve, so has Malwarebytes, expanding on our antivirus roots to provide holistic protection across all aspects of digital lives," said Vice President of Product Michael Sherwood. "Our new platform creates an easy-to-access ecosystem where individuals can get guidance about how to handle today's attacks and the scalable architecture enables rapid innovation to defend our customers from ever-changing threats."

Proven Protection: Malwarebytes Premium Security Detects and Blocks 100% of Malware

Malwarebytes Premium Security earned a perfect score and "Product of the Year " from AVLab for the second year in a row. Malwarebytes detected 459/459 malware samples, with a remediation time of 20 seconds-a full 13 seconds faster than the industry average. In the "Advanced In-The-Wild Malware Test," Malwarebytes stopped 100% of malware samples - an accomplishment the company has achieved for 13 consecutive quarters.

Visit Malwarebytes for more information on next-generation offerings and pricing .

*Exact functionality, credit monitoring, and insurance may vary based on customer plan and geography.

