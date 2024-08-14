Next Millennium Media Named One Of Inc. 5000 List For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Next Millennium Media, a pioneering adtech company that bridges the gap between publishers and brands through innovative digital advertising solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for 2024.



This recognition highlights the company's exceptional growth and its unwavering commitment to advancing the digital advertising through innovation, transparency, and results-driven solutions.

Next Millennium Named to Inc. 5000 List for 2024, Showcasing Exceptional Growth and Innovation in AdTech

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000," said Lazar Rubin, CEO of Next Millennium. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. This validation is a testament to our exponential growth, pursuit of excellence through cutting-edge technology, and a client-centric approach that continues to set new industry benchmarks. As we continue to evolve, we remain focused on delivering the highest quality service and solutions that exceed expectations."

At the core of Next Millennium's success is its innovative approach to connecting publishers and advertisers. Leveraging proprietary ad units and state-of-the-art technology, the company empowers publishers to maximize revenue without compromising user experience or site speed. Our strong partnerships with prestigious agencies and brands grant publishers access to premium demand and ad formats not available on open exchanges, distinguishing Next Millennium in the competitive adtech landscape.

Next Millennium's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list follows a series of recent accolades, including being named Great Place to Work for the second year. The company's success is built on its unique ability to connect publishers and advertisers through exclusive demand and supply channels and industry-leading metrics.

As Next Millennium celebrates this significant achievement and continues to grow, the company remains focused on its vision for the future and fostering a work environment that values trust, collaboration, and professional growth, ensuring that both clients and employees thrive.

About Next Millennium: Founded in 2012, Next Millennium connects advertisers and publishers directly with innovative and engaging ad formats to bring together exclusive demand and supply that is unavailable in the open exchange. With a focus on optimizing ad performance without compromising user experience, Next Millennium works with leading agencies and brands to provide premium content and drive stronger conversions for advertisers and higher revenue for publishers.

