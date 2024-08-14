Smithfield Foods Donates $150,000 In Grant Funding To The National FFA Organization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First round of annual grant funding to support 21 local FFA chapter activities and operational needs

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods donated $150,000 in annual grant funding to support local chapters and members of the National FFA Organization.

"FFA provides students with valuable opportunities and resources to succeed in their communities," said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. "We're proud to partner with FFA so that future leaders have the experiences and skills necessary to help create a brighter future."

FFA provides students with valuable learning opportunities and resources to succeed in their communities.

The first round of grants totaling $75,000 was awarded to 21 local FFA chapters in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and North Carolina, with the next round to be distributed in October.

As a corporate partner of the National FFA Organization, Smithfield has committed to providing annual funding for Smithfield's chapter grants program. The chapter grants program was launched in spring 2024 and offers FFA members the opportunity to experience and take part in activities in which they otherwise would not be able to.

"National FFA is grateful for Smithfield's partnership and commitment to impacting local chapters and members," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "The $150,000 in grant funding that Smithfield is providing to local FFA chapters across the country will expand access to educational opportunities and provide the resources needed for them to thrive."

Grant recipients will use the funds towards chapter activities, operational needs and community service projects that support unique and innovative ideas aligning with Smithfield's focus areas of hunger relief, education and community vitality.

The second round of grant applications will open on Aug. 15, and the awards will be announced in October. Learn more and apply for Smithfield's chapter grants program through the National FFA Organization here .

Smithfield is committed to developing the next generation of leaders through donations to schools and education programs and providing scholarship assistance for 1,500 students globally by 2025. Last year, the company funded more than $2.5 million in education programs and awarded scholarships of more than $740,000 to 13 schools in seven states for the 2023–2024 school year. For more information, visit smithfieldfoods/helping-communities .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in

Smithfield, Virginia,

since 1936,

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

is a U.S. food company that employs more than 54,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield

boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands , such as

Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA/Give .

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.