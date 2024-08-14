Smoked System Inc. Launches Advanced Fire Detection Technology In West Austin, Enhancing Community Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SmokeD System Inc., an Austin-based company specializing in fire detection technology, announces the launch of its advanced early fire detection system installation on Bee Cave Road in Austin, Texas. The new installation includes SmokeD Duo Vue fire detectors and intelligent PTZ cameras. These cameras provide continuous 360-degree monitoring around the mast, with 30x zoom and a visibility range of up to 25 miles, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and rapid detection of fire hazards in the areas of West Lake Hills, Barton Creek, Sunset Valley, and Bee Cave.

This advanced system is strategically located in Emergency Services District 9, but provides monitoring for areas covered by ESD 3: Oak Hill, ESD 4: Travis County Fire Control, ESD 9: WestLake, ESD 10: CE-Bar , and the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters can access real-time views and precise fire location information in their alarm centers, enabling faster and more efficient responses. The system offers 24/7 monitoring, utilizing advanced AI algorithms to effectively protect against fire threats.

This innovative solution aims to enhance the safety of the local community in light of the increasing risk of fires due to climate change and extreme heat.

Residents of Austin can also benefit from real-time views provided by SmokeD's detectors through the free SmokeD Alerts mobile app. The app allows the community to view detector feeds 24/7 and receive fire alerts with precise locations on a map, significantly enhancing public safety and awareness. The app can be downloaded

The SmokeD system allows users to monitor fire developments from their inception via the mobile app. AI-based technology ensures faster identification of fire hazards, facilitating earlier firefighting efforts and significantly reducing the risk of widespread damage.

SmokeD currently protects 9 million acres across 7 countries on 5 continents with over 500 cameras worldwide. SmokeD's clients include government organizations, NGOs, communities, and private individuals across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and South America.

