M&M's® Celebrates Latest Innovations, Peanut Butter Mega And Peanut Butter Minis, By Challenging Fans To Grab Their Putters For The Ultimate Peanut Butter Championship

M&M's® Celebrates Latest Innovations, Peanut Butter Mega And Peanut Butter Minis, By Challenging Fans To Grab Their Putters For The Ultimate Peanut Butter Championship


8/14/2024 9:17:04 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Actor Christopher McDonald is pairing up with M&M'S to host a colorfully fun mini golf game, along with the chance to win some sweet prizes.

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is celebrating the brand's latest additions to the fan-favorite peanut butter lineup – M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega – by introducing a mega-challenging mini golf experience: the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship.

M&M

M&M'S® is inviting fans everywhere to grab their putters and try to outshoot actor Christopher McDonald in a mega, peanut butter-filled mini golf game for the chance to take home the coveted Peanut Butter Jacket. Stop by in NYC or visit mms for the chance to win a year's supply of M&M'S Peanut Butter chocolate candies.

On August 28, M&M'S is inviting all FUNkind to grab their putter for a peanut butter-filled day at the William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, to challenge beloved actor and iconic golf aficionado, Christopher McDonald, to an epic mini golf game. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, fans will take a swing at beating Christopher's score and face a one-of-a-kind final putt. One lucky player will take home the coveted Peanut Butter Jacket and the smoothest prize of all, a year's supply of the full M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio – M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis, Mega and Classic chocolate candies.

"Our fans LOVE M&M'S Peanut Butter, so we are thrilled to celebrate this hole-in-one line-up featuring our latest innovations, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega," says Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "We're excited to tee-off with fans live in New York and across the country online, as we bring the most mega, mini golf experience to life during the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship."

Before, after and in between swings, contestants can sample products from the entire M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio.

"I've been a long-time fan of M&M'S and I never shy away from a golf competition - especially one with a prize like this - so I'm looking forward to challenging mini golfers at the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship," says Christopher McDonald. "Not to mention, snacking on M&M'S Peanut Butter candies while competing makes for ideal playing conditions, if you ask me."

M&M'S lovers who cannot join in on the fun in New York can enter the M&M'S Mega Mini Golf Bundle Sweepstakes online, which includes golf swag and products from the M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio. For more information, official rules and to enter the sweepstakes, fans can visit from August 14 to September 4 to enter.

Although the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship and Mega Mini Golf Bundle Sweepstakes will only be available to fans for a limited time, the M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio is available for purchase year-round at MMS and major retailers nationwide. While consumers have known and loved M&M'S Milk Chocolate Minis since 1996, earlier this year the M&M'S brand announced a new variety of the beloved treat with M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis. Be sure to look for M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis in the red tube to try the newest mini variety!

For more details on M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship and for the Official Rules for the M&M'S Mega Mini Golf Bundle Sweepstakes, please visit . For more on
M&M'S, visit MMS and follow M&M'S on Facebook ,
X , TikTok
and
Instagram .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
 Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, Linnaeus and VCATM – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contact: Angelina Franco

Katie
Durkin




Mars Wrigley

Weber
Shandwick




[email protected]

[email protected]

PR Newswire

