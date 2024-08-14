Brainiest AI Introduces New Marketing Consultant Feature Enhancing Marketing Plans For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Astro Brainstorming feature aims to simplify marketing strategies and content creation for small and mid-sized businesses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainiest , a cutting-edge all-in-one marketing communications AI platform, announced today the launch of its newest offering: the Astro Brainstorming feature. Astro Brainstorming is a dynamic conversation-based interface generating actionable marketing plans and content ideas, acting as a personal marketing assistant for small and mid-sized businesses. This new tool is designed to help these businesses improve their marketing strategies and content creation. Users can start brainstorming with Brainiest as soon as August 14.

"Many businesses find AI tools overwhelming and struggle to integrate them effectively into their marketing strategies," said Alan Steinberg, CEO of Brainiest. "Astro Brainstorming addresses this challenge by offering a straightforward, interactive experience that provides clear insights and recommendations. Acting like your own personal marketing partner, this feature simplifies the process, helping businesses focus their marketing efforts and create impactful content with ease."

The Astro Brainstorming feature allows users to engage in a brainstorming session with an AI conversational interface designed to generate ideas for better marketing and branding. It begins by asking essential questions about your business and target audience and then uses this information to generate a customized marketing plan. The feature is integrated with Brainiest's extensive Marketing Applets, which offer expert advice and insights not typically available through conventional AI platforms.

"Finding the right marketing approach for the launch of our healthcare plans was a significant challenge," shared Zach Hope, co-founder of Ascend Health. "The Astro Brainstorming feature from Brainiest was a game-changer. It provided us with detailed recommendations and a clear plan. This tool helped us avoid the pitfalls of generic advice and instead offered a comprehensive, actionable strategy."

Brainiest's Astro Brainstorming feature ensures that businesses not only have access to powerful tools but also a clear roadmap to utilize them effectively. Learn more about Brainiest AI and the founders--engineering trailblazers at the forefront of technology and innovation at Intel--by visiting brainiest . Follow company updates on LinkedIn .

ABOUT Brainiest AI

Brainiest provides small and medium business marketers with creative, strategic, and analytic AI tools that help brands connect with target audiences. Brainiest delivers on the promise of AI for everyday businesspeople. Brainiest applets maximize productivity and creativity for your business. The Brainiest team is comprised of marketing and engineering professionals with careers spent analyzing how technology affects business processes and everyday life. They have been at the forefront of the development of innovative solutions that apply technology to improve real-world experiences, from Intel's first 32-bit microprocessor to big data systems, to marketing AI. Brainiest harnesses AI to pull out the inner marketing genius inside every business owner and marketer. Rather than replacing humans, they believe in helping small and midsized business marketers unlock their full potential.

SOURCE Brainiest