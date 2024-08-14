Supermoney Earns Fourth Consecutive Spot On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMoney , a leader in services comparison, proudly announces its fourth consecutive year on the prestigious 5000 list, which celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition reflects SuperMoney's relentless innovation and commitment to helping millions of consumers make better financial decisions.

"To be recognized by Inc. Magazine for four straight years is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Miron Lulic, Founder and CEO of SuperMoney. "We are incredibly proud of our growth, especially in today's challenging economic environment. Our mission remains clear: to relieve financial stress."

The Inc. 5000 list is a definitive ranking of the most successful companies in the United States. SuperMoney's consistent presence on the list underscores its significant impact on the financial technology sector and its ability to navigate and thrive in a competitive landscape.

Milestones and Achievements

SuperMoney's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list follows a year of remarkable milestones:

Expanding Reach: SuperMoney now serves millions of users across 50+ financial product categories, from loans to savings accounts .

Innovation Recognition : SuperMoney has won multiple FinTech awards, including "Best Financial Product Comparison Service".

Accelerating Growth: In addition to Inc 5000, the company has also been honored on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and Financial Times' Americas Fastest Growing Companies lists.

Looking Ahead

As SuperMoney continues to grow, it is focused on pioneering new financial technologies that further simplify and enhance personal financial management. "This recognition motivates us to push the boundaries of what's possible in financial technology," Lulic added. "We are excited about the future and our role in shaping the next generation of financial services."

About SuperMoney

Founded in 2013, SuperMoney is on a mission to relieve financial stress through its trusted platform for financial decision-making. The SuperMoney platform offers a comprehensive marketplace for consumers to compare and transact with leading financial service providers.

SuperMoney has earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies lists. With SOC2/Type II certification, SuperMoney prioritizes data security while empowering users to take control of their financial future. Discover more at .

