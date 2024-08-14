Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 12 August 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 56.7 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 4.9 pence per share which will be paid on 15 August 2024 to those on the register on 26 July 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619













