Summary Of AB KN Energies Webinar
Date
8/14/2024 9:16:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the 14th of August 2024, AB KN Energies (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas commented KN Group's financial results for the six months of 2024.
Webinar recording is available online at:
The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
Attachment
KN_activity results for_HY1_2024
MENAFN14082024004107003653ID1108554257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.