IT Nation's Pitchit And The Channel Program Unite To Amplify Innovation With Battle Royale Powerhouse

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, today announced its collaboration with The Program for the highly anticipated third annual Battle Royale - Channel Edition, taking place August 19-21. The event will showcase the esteemed PitchIT class of 2024, marking a pivotal milestone on the road to the finals at IT Nation Connect in Orlando this November.



"IT Nation and The Channel Program's Battle Royale is the ultimate catalyst for MSP innovation," said Andrew Hoyen, CEO at Nodeware, and a 2023 contestant from the PitchIT program. "It's an exhilarating accelerator that propels the next generation of solutions poised to transform our industry."

Matt Solomon, co-founder and CBDO of The Channel Program, emphasized the significance of the event: "We are thrilled to partner with IT Nation's PitchIT for this year's Battle Royale. By uniting emerging vendors with the vibrant MSP community, we are creating an environment where groundbreaking ideas can be shared, refined, and elevated."

Community Go-Givers: The Heart of PitchIT

At the core of the PitchIT program lies the spirit of community go-givers – individuals who selflessly invest their time, talent, and resources to nurture emerging innovations. These community leaders serve as mentors to startups, offering invaluable insights, and often becoming early adopters of promising solutions. Their unwavering dedication exemplifies the ethos of IT Nation, where mutual support and collective growth are paramount.

Sean Lardo, Evangelist at IT Nation, highlighted the alignment with the organization's core philosophy: "The Channel Program's Battle Royale and the broader PitchIT initiative embody our 'Wise Together, Rise Together' ethos. This is an exciting time for us, as ultimately, this competition was created to find the best of the best. Everyone will find out exactly who the top three are in the next few weeks.”

The Battle Royale: Showcasing Collaborative Innovation

The Battle Royale serves as a platform to showcase the collaborative efforts between emerging software companies and the MSP community. Shaped by MSP input, these companies present tailored solutions that address real challenges faced by MSPs, bridge skills gaps, and enhance cybersecurity.

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation .

