Globaltech Launches Big Data & AI Center Of Excellence In Pakistan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (OTC: GLTK) proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge Center of Excellence dedicated to Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) in Pakistan. This new facility marks a significant milestone in GlobalTech's ongoing commitment to technological innovation and global expansion. The state-of-the-art software center, which is expected to be completed by first quarter of 2025, is to be located within the premises of WorldCall Limited, a subsidiary of GlobalTech Corporation.

Dan Green, GlobalTech's President, commented on this strategic development, "Technology is at the core of GlobalTech's business strategy, and we have been diligently working to bring this initiative to fruition. As we advance various products toward market readiness, the need for robust and independent back-office support has never been more critical. This Center of Excellence will ensure that our product offerings are backed by world-class expertise and infrastructure."

Dr. Mehmet Ulema, a member of GlobalTech's Board of Directors, underscored its importance, saying, "As emerging technologies rapidly evolve, organizations that integrate Big Data and AI tools into their business processes and products will be better positioned to seize growth opportunities. The establishment of this Center of Excellence is a cornerstone of GlobalTech's ambitious growth strategy in the technology sector."

The Center of Excellence will empower GlobalTech to better serve its partners by providing more efficient on-premises deployments for projects supported by a team of technology experts stationed in the back-office. The facility will also play a crucial role in GlobalTech's product development efforts, particularly in Big Data and AI services tailored for the corporate and governmental sectors. Designed as a bespoke facility, the Center of Excellence is equipped to house more than 200 workstations, allied offices and supportive state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, WorldCall's data center will provide global connectivity for the Center's operations, ensuring seamless service delivery across the globe.

With the launch of this Center of Excellence, GlobalTech Corporation continues to solidify its position as a leader in technological innovation, driving forward its mission to harness the power of Big Data and AI for transformative business outcomes.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech is a publicly traded company with its office in Reno, Nevada and with operations in the technology sector. It plans to grow its business operations through investments in telecom, media and technology sectors. GlobalTech is holding company of WorldCall Telecom Limited (Pakistan Stock Exchange: WTL).

About Worldcall Telecom Limited ( ):

Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX:WTL ) is a public listed telecom and media operator in Pakistan. Worldcall has substantial deployments in Long Distance and International (LDI), broadband, metro fiber optic networks and media playout facilities for its cable operations. Worldcall has deployed approximately 2,000 km of metro fiber in 20 cities across Pakistan to provide its customers with internet and television service with a potential service footprint of 3.2 million home pass.

