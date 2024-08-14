Dabbs Agency Drives Commercial Lines Growth With Ezlynx

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent agency leverages single view of the customer and in-depth data insights to grow its of business expanding into commercial lines

Lewisville, TX., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Dabbs Agency has selected EZLynx as its foundation for agency growth. Using EZLynx's single view of the customer across both personal and commercial lines of business and its in-depth analytics into agency performance, Dabbs Agency will leverage enhanced visibility into customer coverage gaps to identify cross-selling opportunities and drive new business.

“We are primarily personal lines but have our sights set on growing our commercial lines business,” said Stephen Dabbs, owner, Dabbs Agency.“EZLynx has given us all the tools we need to grow our business, specifically the reporting features that help us understand the opportunities within our book of business to round out accounts, providing better coverage for our customers while growing our total premium.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Today's hard market has agencies looking to grow via lines of business beyond personal lines,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx.“EZLynx's all-in-one platform provides the advanced reporting that agencies like Dabbs Agency need to quickly identify new opportunities within their book of business plus the core capabilities to easily manage both personal and commercial lines.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

